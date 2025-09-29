How to Safely Get Your Amazon Packages This Season

With the holiday shopping season beginning, chances are you’ll be doing at least part of your shopping on Amazon. Unfortunately, when you shop online, package theft is always a threat. According to the Office of Inspector General of the United States Postal Service, as many as 1 in 4 Americans were affected by package theft in 2023 and 2024.

Package theft increases during peak delivery season around the holidays. More packages are shipped and left unattended, which means porch pirates have more opportunities. Some thieves even follow delivery trucks, stealing packages right after they’re delivered.

As you start your holiday shopping, keep these tips in mind to prevent package theft and ensure that you receive all the items you order from Amazon.

Use Amazon Day delivery to control timing

Your packages are most vulnerable when they’re delivered when you’re not home. With Amazon Day Delivery, you can schedule eligible Amazon purchases to arrive on your preferred day of the week.

If you know you’ll be home on a certain day of the week, you can schedule your deliveries for that day so you can promptly bring them in off your porch once they arrive.

Amazon Day Delivery is free for Amazon Prime members. To set up the delivery, you’ll need to sign into your account, order your items and select the “Free Amazon Day Delivery” option. Then, you can choose the preferred day of the week when your items will be delivered.

Scheduling your deliveries for your preferred day also gives Amazon the ability to combine your orders in a single box, minimizing package waste for a more eco-friendly option.

Pick up packages from Amazon lockers

You can also choose to pick up your packages from Amazon lockers. These self-serve lockers are a secure way to keep your packages safe until you can retrieve them. You can search for an Amazon locker location near you and choose the locker when you check out.

When it’s time to pick up your package, you can either enter the six-digit pickup code and scan the barcode on the locker’s screen, or simply use your smartphone and the Amazon Shopping app to unlock it.

Use Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery

Amazon Prime members have the option to choose Key In-Garage Delivery, which lets drivers place packages directly inside your garage for added protection.

To use the service, you’ll need a compatible smart garage and must set it up in the Amazon app. At checkout, simply select In-Garage Delivery.

When the driver arrives, they’ll scan your package, which serves as a one-time access code to your garage. Amazon verifies both the package and the driver’s location before the door opens, so you never have to share access codes. To further protect customers, Amazon also runs background checks on all drivers before their first delivery.

Rely on a PO box or UPS Store box

A PO box or UPS Store box can also help prevent package theft, but these options can be costly. PO box rates can range from $21 to $115 or more per month, and they depend on your location and the box size you choose.

Even if you select the extra-large box, some very large packages may not fit inside and you’ll need to pick them up inside the post office.

UPS Store boxes work similarly to PO boxes, but you’ll need to pick up your packages during store hours. Rates vary depending on the location and the size of the box you choose.

Relying on one of these mailbox options may make sense if you work during the week and need a way to prevent porch pirates. You’ll want to consider how far you’ll need to drive to the box each day, as well as how much a box rental will cost you.

Invest in a secure porch lock box

You might also consider investing in a secure porch lock box to keep deliveries safe. These boxes come in various styles, including models with combination locks, keyed locks or smart panels. You can find package delivery boxes for under $300 at Amazon.

They’re designed so drivers can easily place packages inside, but only someone with the key, code or authorized access can retrieve them.

When choosing a lock box, think about how many packages you typically receive and the size needed to hold them. Look for one made of durable materials, like steel, and ensure it can be anchored to your porch or secured against your home. Also consider who in your household will need access and which security method — key, code or smart entry — works best for everyone.

Consider pickup points and retail partners

You can also decide to pick up your Amazon packages in store at retail partners, like CVS, Kohl’s and Whole Foods. These in-store pickup options can help keep your packages safe, but you’ll need to pick your packages up during store hours.

If you don’t pick up your package within five calendar days, Amazon will cancel and refund your order.

This in-store pickup option at a retail partner can work well if you frequently buy from the retailer and will be at the store anyway. The in-store pickup can also be a good option if you live just a few minutes from the retailer and can easily get to the store.

Find the delivery method that fits your lifestyle

There are plenty of ways to protect your packages from porch pirates, and the right solution may be a mix of several options.

Some of the most secure methods, such as picking up your packages from a locker or PO box, come with convenience tradeoffs, since you’ll have to travel to get the packages. At the same time, these different delivery methods can offer you additional peace of mind, and they can save you the hassle and financial loss of package theft.

Ultimately, you’ll need to consider factors like the occurrence of package theft in your area, the level of risk you’re comfortable with and which of these methods may be the best fit for your needs.