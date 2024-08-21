Get 50% Off Paramount Plus for a Limited Time

For a limited time, you can now get a Paramount Plus annual subscription for 50% off. This impressive offer comes right after Paramount announced price hikes for several of its subscriptions, which raised monthly prices by $1 to $2, depending on your subscription plan. So, if you’re looking to score a great deal (and conveniently score it right ahead of NFL season), now might be the time to snag a Paramount subscription.

Paramount Plus 50% off + one month free

From now until September 6, new and former subscribers can get an annual Paramount Plus Essential membership for just $29.99, down from its typical price of $59.99. You will have to pay for the annual cost upfront, but it works out to be just $2.50 per month for 12 months. With a Paramount Essential membership, you’ll be able to live-stream local NFL ON CBS games, along with thousands of popular shows and movies. Keep in mind that Showtime is not included in this offer, however, so if you’re looking to watch fan favorites like Yellowjackets, you’ll have to opt for another subscription plan.

Starting August 20, Paramount upped the price of the monthly subscription plans, but annual plans for both Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus with Showtime will remain the same, at $59.99 a year and $119.99 a year, respectively. The price of a monthly Paramount Plus with Showtime plan increased by $1, now costing $12.99 a month, and a standard Paramount Plus Essential monthly subscription now costs $7.99, up $2.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

On the fence about whether a membership is worth it? You can score one month of Paramount Plus with Showtime free by using the promo code OGGMPZR3YBW when signing up for a free one-week trial. Just enter the code at checkout and it’ll update your trial from one week to one month.

Bottom line

50% off a Paramount Plus annual subscription is a good deal, especially considering recent price hikes to the service’s monthly plans. However, before signing up for another subscription service, you should review the ones you already have. You might be paying for a lot more than you realize. A 2022 study from C+R Research found that 42% of individuals forgot about a recurring monthly subscription they were paying for but no longer using. You can review and manage your recurring monthly expenses pretty easily by using a budgeting app, like You Need a Budget, instead of digging through your last several credit card statements to find places you can save.