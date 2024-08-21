Get 50% Off Paramount Plus for a Limited Time
For a limited time, you can score 50% off Paramount Plus — pay just $29.99.
For a limited time, you can now get a Paramount Plus annual subscription for 50% off. This impressive offer comes right after Paramount announced price hikes for several of its subscriptions, which raised monthly prices by $1 to $2, depending on your subscription plan. So, if you’re looking to score a great deal (and conveniently score it right ahead of NFL season), now might be the time to snag a Paramount subscription.
Paramount Plus 50% off + one month free
From now until September 6, new and former subscribers can get an annual Paramount Plus Essential membership for just $29.99, down from its typical price of $59.99. You will have to pay for the annual cost upfront, but it works out to be just $2.50 per month for 12 months. With a Paramount Essential membership, you’ll be able to live-stream local NFL ON CBS games, along with thousands of popular shows and movies. Keep in mind that Showtime is not included in this offer, however, so if you’re looking to watch fan favorites like Yellowjackets, you’ll have to opt for another subscription plan.
Starting August 20, Paramount upped the price of the monthly subscription plans, but annual plans for both Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus with Showtime will remain the same, at $59.99 a year and $119.99 a year, respectively. The price of a monthly Paramount Plus with Showtime plan increased by $1, now costing $12.99 a month, and a standard Paramount Plus Essential monthly subscription now costs $7.99, up $2.
On the fence about whether a membership is worth it? You can score one month of Paramount Plus with Showtime free by using the promo code OGGMPZR3YBW when signing up for a free one-week trial. Just enter the code at checkout and it’ll update your trial from one week to one month.
Bottom line
50% off a Paramount Plus annual subscription is a good deal, especially considering recent price hikes to the service’s monthly plans. However, before signing up for another subscription service, you should review the ones you already have. You might be paying for a lot more than you realize. A 2022 study from C+R Research found that 42% of individuals forgot about a recurring monthly subscription they were paying for but no longer using. You can review and manage your recurring monthly expenses pretty easily by using a budgeting app, like You Need a Budget, instead of digging through your last several credit card statements to find places you can save.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
