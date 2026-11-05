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If you're an Amazon Prime member, your food delivery perk just changed. Amazon is replacing its Grubhub benefit with Uber Eats, giving members access to $0 delivery fees on qualifying restaurant orders.
The new benefit is available immediately to Prime members nationwide. You can now order from thousands of restaurants directly through Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping app, without needing a separate Uber Eats account.
Prime members can also get $20 off each of their first two qualifying Uber Eats orders of $25 or more, but the introductory offer is only available for 14 days. Here's what's changing, how to take advantage of the new benefit and what to know before placing your next order.
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The new Uber Eats benefit is available to all U.S. Prime members, including those with discounted Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access memberships. Members can order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants nationwide, with $0 delivery fees on qualifying orders of $25 or more.
To get started, visitAmazon.com/ubereats or open the Amazon Shopping app and search for "Uber Eats." Sign in with your existing Amazon account, browse nearby restaurants and place your order using your saved payment methods. There's no need to download another app or create an Uber Eats account.
For the first 14 days following the November 5 launch, Prime members can get $20 off each of their first two eligible orders of $25 or more, for a total of up to $40 in savings. Prime Visa cardholders can also earn 5% back on Uber Eats orders placed through December 5, 2026.
Keep in mind that $0 delivery fees don't mean your entire order is fee-free. Service fees, applicable taxes, regulatory charges and tips may still apply.
What happens to the Grubhub benefit?
Amazon first partnered with Grubhub in 2024, giving Prime members access to a free Grubhub+ membership that included $0 delivery fees on eligible restaurant orders. Now, Amazon is replacing that benefit with Uber Eats.
Amazon's commercial agreement with Grubhub ends November 5, 2026, the same day the new Uber Eats benefit launches. Prime members who previously used Grubhub+ through Amazon will need to switch to Uber Eats through Amazon to continue receiving restaurant delivery savings.
Existing Prime members don't need to create a new account or download the Uber Eats app to use the new benefit. Instead, they can order directly through Amazon's website or shopping app using their existing Prime membership.
Is the new Uber Eats perk worth using?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. If you're already a member, the new Uber Eats benefit gives you another way to save without paying extra for your Prime membership. The introductory offer could also save you up to $40 on your first two qualifying restaurant orders.
However, $0 delivery fees don't necessarily mean you're getting the lowest price. Service fees, taxes and tips can add to your total, and restaurant prices may be higher on delivery platforms. Before ordering, compare the final cost with ordering directly from the restaurant or picking up your food.
You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the new Uber Eats delivery perk. If you're not already a member, Amazon is currently offering two months of Prime for $4.99 per month to eligible customers.
Along with Uber Eats savings, you'll get access to free shipping on eligible orders, Prime Video and exclusive deals.
After two months, membership renews at the regular $14.99 monthly rate unless canceled.
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Carla Ayers is the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor at Kiplinger, where she covers consumer spending, savings strategies and real estate trends. Since joining in 2024, she has focused on delivering practical, service-driven advice to help readers make smarter financial decisions.
Her background spans commercial and residential real estate, bringing firsthand insight to her work. She has written for Rocket Mortgage, Inman, the National Association of Realtors and other industry publications.
Carla is passionate about making complex topics clear and actionable, meeting readers where they are with timely guidance. Get personal finance insights delivered straight to your inbox with Kiplinger’s free newsletter, A Step Ahead.