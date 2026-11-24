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How Cultural Blind Spots Can Play Havoc in Attorney-Client Relationships
When lawyers and clients clash over fees, it's often less about dishonesty and more about differing cultural views on whether a contract is set in stone or open to negotiation — making clear, upfront communication the key to a smooth working relationship.
"I recently opened my own law practice after working for a small estate planning law firm for about a year," she wrote in an email. "I am having problems with one of my clients.
"He is a physician, not originally from the United States, and even though we have a signed retainer agreement, he mailed a check for half the amount along with a note that said, 'I am paying for what I feel is warranted.'
"I discovered that his prior lawyer had a similar experience with him and got out of the case that I am now handling. We are in the middle of a complicated litigation where he has been sued for non-payment of a lease he cosigned.
"I ignored a red flag that was apparent during our first meeting. When I told him that I could see no viable defense and that if the case went to trial, he would most likely lose and be required to pay the other side's attorney's fees and court costs, he nodded in apparent agreement, but then waved his hand and said, 'Don't worry. They will negotiate half of what they are suing for.'
"Well, Mr. Beaver, they haven't, and now I am wondering if my client is trying to rip me off, or if something else is at play here. Can you give me some advice?"
More powerful than glue
Catherine's is a shared experience by many lawyers — I know some who won't even take on certain clients — and I have felt burned myself more than once. But, in time, I realized that my assumptions were not accurate.
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"This conflict usually isn't caused by dishonesty," California State University Professor of Sociology Mark Novak told me.
Rather, it stems from a gap in communication around what a retainer agreement entails. If one party views a contract as a final, binding rulebook and the other views it as an initial framework open to discussion, friction happens unless those expectations are explicitly aligned early on.
"Culture rules most everything we do — it is an invisible glue — but we don't see it until it clashes with another culture. And that's so common in the attorney-client relationship."
When working within what Novak noted is a "high-context communication framework" — common in many relationship-driven business environments — priorities often center on implicit understanding, social harmony and relational trust over explicit, transactional terms.
In these environments, Novak said, "A contract is often viewed as a starting point for an evolving relationship. If circumstances change, or if a party feels the value equation has shifted, renegotiation is seen as a normal mechanism to maintain balance in the relationship. This means that simply because the lawyer has billed X dollars, the amount is meaningless. Negotiation is always possible."
In low-context environments, attorney-client relationships are rules-based."Once a document is signed, the rules, prices and terms are locked in," Novak noted. "The contract itself forms the relationship."
Neither of these environments is right or wrong. They're simply different.
Addressing the problem before it becomes an issue
Avoiding conflict in the attorney-client relationship requires addressing any communication issues before they become a problem. So, what's a first possible step for someone in Catherine's shoes?
I recommend asking Professor Google: "As a lawyer with a potential client from (insert specific country or region), what must I be aware of from a communication standpoint so that we can establish a good understanding of our individual roles?" The amount of helpful information out there is staggering.
Also, keep in mind that personal relationships and respect are very important in many cultures. Prior to meeting a client, Google them or do a search on LinkedIn to learn what you can about them. Knowing simple things like what their educational background is will show you have an interest in them beyond merely what they'll pay you.
Ask should be considered required reading for all law students and those who see a career as a trial lawyer. It is that valuable.
What we do in my firm
It angers me when a client wants to negotiate the invoice downward after the work has been performed. So before I accept any client, I conduct an interview with them. My paralegal is present at the time, and the meeting is recorded (we offer a copy of the recording to the potential client).
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We go over what's expected from the relationship and also make clear in writing and in our interview that there's no guarantee that we will win their case (it is illegal for a lawyer to make that guarantee). We also note that there will be no negotiating on the fees after the work is done.
Sometimes the potential client will push back — not often — but when that happens, my reply is simple: "How would you feel if you did a good job for your patient, client or customer, and they sent you half of what you billed them for, with a note that says, 'This is all that you deserve?'"
At that, we usually see a big smile and hear, "I never saw it that way before."
This has led to many excellent client relationships!
Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, You and the Law. Through his column, he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift."