Four Considerations for Moms Leaving the Workforce
If you want to make the transition from a full-time job to being a stay-at-home mom (or dad), here are some issues to keep in mind.
Balancing motherhood and a career is no easy task.
A survey from Pew Research Center found that one in five working parents says they’ve turned down a promotion in an attempt to balance work and parenthood — 23% of them were women. Balancing both can become so challenging that some mothers feel they can’t do both and do them well.
A 2023 survey from Moms First found 42% of new moms have contemplated leaving the workforce once they had children. It’s a difficult decision that could impact your livelihood. If you’re in this situation and are thinking about leaving your job, there are some financial considerations you’ll want to make first.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. Covering your health insurance.
A lot of companies provide health insurance as part of their benefits package. However, once the job is gone, so is the coverage. If you’re considering leaving the workforce and you’re currently getting health insurance through your employer, you’ll need to find other coverage. An extension of your benefits through COBRA will be an option, but that typically lasts only 18 to 36 months and can be pricey at 102% of the premium.
If you’re married and your spouse is eligible for benefits through their workplace, consider adding yourself and any dependents to their plan. This can be a better, more cost-effective alternative than seeking coverage on your own.
2. Saving for your retirement.
In addition to health care benefits, a lot of employers offer retirement plans. Ensuring you have enough money to sustain your retirement is imperative. A report from Northwestern Mutual found the typical worker believes they will need more than $1.4 million to retire comfortably.
If you’ve been contributing to an employer-sponsored retirement account, now is the time to take ownership of the account. Consider rolling the funds into a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, if you can remain in the same tax bracket. Doing this allows you to make contributions, up to a certain yearly limit, that fit into your budget, and you can still save without fear of breaking the bank.
3. Adjusting your family budget.
Transitioning from a two-income household to a single-income household will require some financial adjustments. Unless you have a hefty emergency savings fund, this transition will likely force you to make some adjustments to your budget. Write out all of your expenses so you can see exactly how much money you have coming in and going out. With one parent staying home, expenses for gas, business attire and meals will be less, but you may need to cut back on discretionary spending. Skipping vacations, reducing entertainment and canceling memberships or subscriptions can help put a little extra money back into your pocket.
4. Downsizing your lifestyle.
If cutting extra expenses isn’t enough, more cost-effective measures may be required. In some cases, downsizing to a more affordable home may be a great option.
Shopping around for less expensive options on cable, internet and cellphone service will help you lower your monthly expenses as well.
Obtaining car and home insurance quotes from various carriers may prove to save you even more, especially if they offer bundling discounts. You may also want to consider selling or trading a vehicle for one that will be paid for to eliminate a car payment.
When it comes to balancing a career and motherhood, the well-being of yourself and your family is the priority. If you decide leaving your job is what’s best for you and your family, try to not take on the dreaded mom guilt.
If you’re concerned about financial stability, there are employment options out there that offer remote work, part-time work or more flexibility that will fit with what you are trying to create for your family as a mother. This could help supplement your income, while allowing you to be as present as you can be for your family.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
For over 20 years, Mindy Oglesby has been a stalwart in the realm of finance, illuminating the paths of countless individuals and families through the complexities of personal wealth management. With an unwavering dedication to excellence and a fervent commitment to client prosperity, Mindy has become a trusted beacon in the financial planning landscape. Mindy specializes in retirement planning, investment management, tax optimization and estate planning. With a keen interest in sustainable investing and philanthropic strategies, she helps clients align their financial goals with their values, creating a legacy that extends beyond wealth accumulation.
-
-
What Brings High-Net-Worth People to Everest? It 'Ceased to Represent a Climbing Challenge and All the Sudden Became a Human Challenge'
Everest, Inc. author Will Cockrell discusses why high-net-worth people flock to climb Mount Everest.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Retired and 'Stuck' With a Mortgage Below 4%? You Have Options
You may feel like a mortgage prisoner, but your options may be more doable than you think.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Retired and 'Stuck' With a Mortgage Below 4%? You Have Options
You may feel like a mortgage prisoner, but your options may be more doable than you think.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Considerations for Americans Who Want to Move to Europe
Relocating to Europe for retirement or just because could be more complicated than you might think. Here are a few things to think about.
By Alex Ingrim, Chartered MCSI Published
-
Three Details That Matter for a Successful Retirement
Many people skip over retirement planning specifics that could help them create a stronger plan that would better match their needs. Here’s how to not do that.
By Mark Gelbman, CFP® Published
-
How to Take a Break Without Breaking the Bank
Setting savings goals and a budget and including the kids in the planning can make your vacation more relaxing and less stressful.
By Jared Elson, Investment Adviser Published
-
Guide to Military Benefits for Retirement, Pay and Savings
Benefits for those who serve in the U.S. military can sometimes be complex and confusing. Here’s what to know about how to optimize some of them.
By Zach Mindel Published
-
A Donor-Advised Fund Can Give Your Charitable Giving a Boost
Save on taxes and donate more to your favorite charities by using a donor-advised fund, or DAF. Here’s how to maximize your giving with this strategic approach.
By Samuel V. Gaeta, CFP® Published
-
How Will the 2024 Election Impact Your Retirement?
Investors should expect volatility but also try not to overreact to news. To prepare, focus now on tax minimization, protecting your portfolio and more.
By Barry H. Spencer, Registered Investment Adviser Published
-
How Women Can Increase Odds of Saving Enough for Retirement
Pursuing financial literacy and taking advantage of savings opportunities, such as employer-offered 401(k)s, can give women saving for retirement a leg up.
By Jay Dorso Published