Three Steps for Women to Take Control of Their Finances
These strategies are especially for women who are new to managing their money because of divorce or the death of a spouse.
Americans have long struggled with financial literacy, and despite the growth in investment, banking and budget apps, the problem is only getting worse.
According to a 2023 study by the National Financial Educators Council, 38% of participants said their lack of financial literacy cost them at least $500 in 2022, with the average reporting a loss of $1,819 — or almost $500 more than the previous year’s average of $1,389.
Though financial literacy is a widespread problem, women tend to struggle with finances more often due to several factors, including the gender wage gap, lower rates of retirement savings and gender stereotypes that make women feel less confident in managing money. Since women live, on average, 5.9 years longer than men, the sooner women feel confident in managing their investments and household finances, the better off they will be.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
April is Financial Literacy Month, which is a great time to focus on getting your financial house in order. Here are three simple strategies to help women take control of their financial futures, especially those who are new to managing their money:
1. Gather the necessary paperwork.
Many women who haven’t previously handled their household finances find themselves lost and overwhelmed following divorce or the death of their spouse. They may not know what investments they have or even what the passwords to their accounts are.
Obviously, it’s tough to wrap your head around everything while also dealing with the emotional strains of divorce or a loss in the family — that’s why it’s a good idea to be proactive about finances. Women who are new to managing their household finances should begin by compiling their investment and financial statements, which they likely already did during tax time.
Beyond investments, they should gather all information related to cash holdings, including checking and savings accounts and monthly expenses — all inflows and outflows.
They can also start writing down all passwords to their accounts. They could use this as an opportunity to cancel any subscriptions they’re not using.
2. Find the right adviser.
One of the first steps to establishing stronger financial footing is to build a relationship with a financial adviser who can help set achievable goals.
When evaluating whom to work with, look for an adviser who is open and willing to collaborate in all aspects of your financial life, such as buying a home, paying for college and planning for retirement.
Most women are focused on the holistic picture of their lives, not just investment performance, so it’s important to look for an adviser who has the wherewithal to support you in all aspects of financial management, including budgeting and goal setting.
3. Educate future generations.
Women, especially those who haven’t actively managed their finances before, will likely want to teach their children early about the importance of finances and investments. Speak to your financial adviser about involving them in the financial planning process.
The younger they start, the better path you’ll put them on as they begin to make important decisions around issues such as student loans, credit, mortgages and investments. It’ll also better position them to manage the legacy you leave to them.
During Financial Literacy Month, women have an opportunity to consider their financial picture and take steps to put themselves on the right track.
While all Americans can benefit from sound financial advice, women have unique hurdles to prepare for retirement and ensure they are on the path to financial freedom.
Whether you’re single, married or widowed, it’s never too early to invest in your financial literacy so that you can manage your money armed with confidence and conviction.
Emily Glassman is a senior advisor at Ballast Rock Private Wealth, which provides personalized private wealth management solutions, curated investment access and unique expertise in alternative investments.
This material is intended for educational purposes only. Nothing in this material constitutes a solicitation for the sale or purchase of any securities. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Investments involve risk. You should always consult a financial, tax, or legal professional familiar with your unique circumstances before making any financial decisions. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Ballast Rock Private Wealth, a registered investment adviser.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Building on her 20-year career in financial services, Emily Glassman is Senior Advisor at Ballast Rock Private Wealth, where she helps the firm engage with clients to develop an overall financial strategy, manage their investments and execute on their wealth management plans. Before joining Ballast Rock, Emily served as Co-Head of Business Development at Artivest. Previously, she was Vice President, Client Service at BBR Partners, having started her career in institutional equity derivative sales at Goldman Sachs.
-
-
How AI Can Help Take the Emotion Out of Investor Decisions
AI-driven recommendations can complement human judgment, leading to more rational choices that aren’t as influenced by biases and blind spots.
By Francis Geeseok Oh Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Run Out of Steam Ahead of Meta Earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day winning streak after Boeing's first-quarter results.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How AI Can Help Take the Emotion Out of Investor Decisions
AI-driven recommendations can complement human judgment, leading to more rational choices that aren’t as influenced by biases and blind spots.
By Francis Geeseok Oh Published
-
Can You 1031 Exchange into a REIT?
No, you can't, but two other REIT-like alternatives let you defer capital gains taxes while giving you exposure to institutional-quality real estate assets.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
Navigating the Finances of Fertility Choices and Adoption
Before embarking on the journey to parenthood, knowing what to expect financially for the different options is a good starting point.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
Four Tips to Make Your Sales Presentation a Winner
Being prepared and not being boring can go a long way toward persuading a potential customer to buy into what you’re offering.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Pros and Cons of Waiting Until 70 to Claim Social Security
Waiting until 70 to file for Social Security benefits comes with a higher check, but there could be financial consequences to consider for you and your family.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
Now Could Be Time for Private Investors to Make Their Mark
The venture capital crunch may be easing, but it isn't over yet. That means there could be direct investment opportunities for private deal investors.
By Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Published
-
How to Stop Boredom From Ruining Your Happy Retirement
Retirees who explore new interests and have an active social life are more likely to find joy — and even greatness — in the newfound freedom of retirement.
By Richard P. Himmer, PhD Published
-
The Life-or-Death Answers We Owe Our Loved Ones
How our life ends isn’t always up to us, but that question too often must be answered by loved ones and health care workers who don’t know what we would want.
By Joel Theisen, RN Published