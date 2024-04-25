Three Steps for Women to Take Control of Their Finances

These strategies are especially for women who are new to managing their money because of divorce or the death of a spouse.

A woman sits at her dining room table and looks at her laptop.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emily Glassman
By Emily Glassman
published

Americans have long struggled with financial literacy, and despite the growth in investment, banking and budget apps, the problem is only getting worse.

According to a 2023 study by the National Financial Educators Council, 38% of participants said their lack of financial literacy cost them at least $500 in 2022, with the average reporting a loss of $1,819 — or almost $500 more than the previous year’s average of $1,389.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Senior Advisor, Ballast Rock Private Wealth

Building on her 20-year career in financial services, Emily Glassman is Senior Advisor at Ballast Rock Private Wealth, where she helps the firm engage with clients to develop an overall financial strategy, manage their investments and execute on their wealth management plans. Before joining Ballast Rock, Emily served as Co-Head of Business Development at Artivest. Previously, she was Vice President, Client Service at BBR Partners, having started her career in institutional equity derivative sales at Goldman Sachs.

