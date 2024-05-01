Tips to Help Single Women Struggling to Save for Retirement

The gender wage gap and taking time away from the workplace for caregiving duties make saving for retirement a bigger challenge for many women.

A woman works at her dining room table, making notes while her laptop sits open in front of her.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristi Martin Rodriguez
By Kristi Martin Rodriguez
published

There’s no doubt that planning for retirement is a tough task for most Americans, but it can be even harder for women. It’s no mystery why.

The average woman will live five years longer than her male counterpart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means she needs to prepare for a retirement that is potentially much longer.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kristi Martin Rodriguez
Kristi Martin Rodriguez
Senior Vice President, Nationwide Retirement Institute, Nationwide

Kristi Martin Rodriguez currently serves as Senior Vice President of the Nationwide Retirement Institute® for Nationwide Financial, leading the teams responsible for advocating for and educating members, partners and industry leaders on issues impacting their ability to have a secure financial future. She was a founding member of the Ohio chapter of The National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP), an organization helping people of color and women achieve inclusion in the industry.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8