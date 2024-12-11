Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Rally as CPI Supports Lower Rates
An inline inflation report sealed the deal for a December rate cut and sent the tech sector soaring.
Markets reversed a two-day slide after the latest reading on consumer inflation all but ensured a quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month. As per usual, a rally in mega-cap tech stocks led the charge.
Tech stocks gapped higher at the open, led by the Magnificent 7, after the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) helped confirm market expectations for short-term monetary policy.
Headline CPI increased 0.3% month over month, a slight increase from the 0.2% rise seen in the previous four months. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from 2.6% in October.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Although inflation accelerated on a year-over-year basis, the print essentially matched market forecasts.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs and is considered a better indicator of future prices, also matched estimates. The gauge increased 0.3% in November, or the same rate seen over the previous three months. Annual core CPI advanced 3.3% to match consensus expectations.
"This morning's in-line CPI results are flashing a green light to equity investors clapping their hands while yelling Santa Claus," writes José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "The enthusiasm is also extending to fixed income as rate watchers cement another quarter-point trim from the Fed in response to the well-received inflation figures."
As of December 11, interest rate traders assigned a 95% probability to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cutting the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps), or 0.25%, to 4.25% to 4.50%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. That's up from 78% one week ago and 65% a month ago.
Although a quarter-point reduction appears locked in for the next Fed meeting, the outlook for easing next year is complicated by the incoming administration's economic policies, including the imposition of sweeping tariffs. These developments are complicating forecasters' calculus for the path of interest rates in 2025.
As for Wednesday, however, a December rate cut was mostly good news. It sparked a rally in risk assets – and in tech stocks in particular.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.8% at 20,034, led by heavyweights such as Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL, +5.5%), Tesla (TSLA, +5.9%) and Amazon.com (AMZN, +2.3%).
Microsoft (MSFT, +1.3%) and Nvidia (NVDA, +3.1) also rallied, but these Buy-rated Dow stocks weren't able to lift the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which slipped 0.2% to 44,148. The market-cap weighted S&P 500 added 0.8% to 6,084.
Are utilities a cheap AI play?
As a highly regulated sector, utilities are known for low growth, low volatility and dividends. In other words, this is a defensive sector – at least traditionally.
The emergence of AI appears to be changing the sector's characteristics, however. Electricity demand will grow exponentially with the build out of AI data centers, and that's boosting this sleepy sector's growth prospects.
Indeed, it's not clear how much of this potential might already be priced in. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is up 26% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) so far this year, while the broader market gained 28%.
Utilities have always generated relatively stable revenue and profits. They also generate loads of free cash, thanks to all those folks paying their energy bills every month.
Utilities then turn right back around and hand much of that cash back to shareholders in the form of dividends. In fact, utilities are almost always among the best-yielding market sectors.
Between their steady businesses and substantial dividends, you can see how these stocks can sometimes provide not just some level of safety, but upside potential when most other equities are on the rocks.
At the same time, utilities are not tech stocks. For example, while the Nasdaq jumped on Wednesday, the utilities sector actually ended in the red. Investors interested in sussing out cheap utilities that could double as AI plays would do well to study the best utility stocks to buy now.
Related content
- Rising Prices: Which Goods and Services Are Driving Inflation?
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Adobe Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- Best Bargain Stocks: Stocking Stuffers for the Holidays
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Is a White Elephant Gift Exchange Right for Your Group?
Discover the fun, the quirks, and festive alternatives to white elephant exchanges — and make your holiday gathering unforgettable.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
CPI Report Casts Doubt on Rate Cuts in 2025: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI November Consumer Price Index data sealed the deal for a December rate cut, but the outlook for next year is less certain.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
CPI Report Casts Doubt on Rate Cuts in 2025: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI November Consumer Price Index data sealed the deal for a December rate cut, but the outlook for next year is less certain.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Best Utility Stocks to Buy
Utility stocks are defensive plays for investors, offering stability and reliable dividends. Here, we look at how you can find the best ones to buy.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
The Best Ways to Use Your Year-End Bonus (and the Worst)
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' shouldn't be anyone's go-to for financial advice, but it does remind us how not to spend a holiday bonus.
By Frank J. Legan Published
-
LLCs: Power Tools That Can Create Big Problems
Forming an LLC for your business might seem like a straightforward endeavor, but if you don't know exactly what you're doing, trouble could follow.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Never Talk About Money? For Women, That Can Spell Disaster
How can you plan for retirement when your husband holds the purse strings and talking about money is taboo? Help is at hand for this common problem for women.
By Cynthia Pruemm, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Shrink From Highs as CPI Looms
The Nasdaq hit a new record early Tuesday but drifted lower into the closing bell.
By David Dittman Published
-
Alphabet Stock Jumps on Google's Quantum Computing Chip
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is up Tuesday after the company unveiled Willow, its new chip that powers quantum computing. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why MongoDB Stock Is Down After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter
MongoDB stock is spiraling Tuesday even after the tech company disclosed higher-than-expected Q3 earnings and raised its full-year outlook. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published