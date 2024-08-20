Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Lengthy Win Streak
The recent stock market rally ran out of steam Tuesday as sentiment turns cautious ahead of Jackson Hole.
Stocks were choppy Tuesday as the main indexes struggled for direction following a lengthy stretch of wins. Sentiment could also be turning cautious ahead of Friday's Jackson Hole speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which has the potential to spark volatility across the equities market.
At the close, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% at 5,597 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 17,816, snapping their eight-day win streaks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell 0.2% to 40,834, its first loss in six days.
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve this week in the lead-up to the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which kicks off on Thursday. Powell's mid-morning speech Friday at the gathering is the key event on this week's economic calendar.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We expect Powell to express a bit more confidence in the inflation outlook and to put a bit more emphasis on downside risks in the labor market than in his press conference after the July FOMC meeting, in light of the data released since then," say a team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius.
Indeed, the July jobs report came in much weaker than expected, while the unemployment rate jumped to its highest level since October 2021.
Palo Alto Networks doubles stock buybacks
In single-stock news, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rallied 7.2% after the cybersecurity firm beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for the first quarter and new fiscal year. The company also doubled the size of its stock buyback plan, bringing the total to $1 billion.
"Palo Alto is beginning to deliver on its platform vision and go-to-market strategy, showcased by the uptick in platform deals in the quarter," says Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron (Outperform, the equivalent of a Buy). "Looking ahead, we see room for upside as the strategy continues to gain traction and as macro conditions improve."
Lowe's drops after earnings, Alaska-Hawaiian merger clears major hurdle
Lowe's (LOW) was another post-earnings mover, falling 1.2% after the home improvement retailer's second-quarter revenue fell short of estimates. The company also cut its full-year outlook "based on lower-than-expected DIY sales and a pressured macroeconomic environment."
Outside of the earnings calendar, Alaska Air Group (ALK, 0.03%) made headlines after the air carrier's proposed $9.1 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings (HA, +11.3%) cleared a major regulatory hurdle.
"The time period for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to complete its regulatory investigation of the proposed combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines under the HSR Act has expired," said Alaska in a statement. "This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines."
The deal still has to be approved by the Department of Transportation. According to CNBC, the agency released a statement Tuesday saying it "is reviewing the application and can only approve a transfer if it is in the public interest."
Bank of America drops after Buffett sells more shares
Bank of America (BAC) stock fell 2.5% after regulatory filings released Monday revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, -0.09%) sold 13.96 million shares between August 15 and August 19.
BAC was one of several stocks Buffett sold in Q2, though it was the holding company's 50% haircut in its Apple (AAPL, +0.3%) stake that drew the most attention. Still, the bank stock was the second-biggest position in the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio as of June 30.
Gold prices hit new high
Elsewhere, gold hit a new high ahead of tomorrow's release of the minutes from the July Fed meeting. Gold futures settled at $2,550.60 per ounce, their 30th record-high close of the year.
Given the precious metal's recent surge – it is up more than 20% for the year to date – the price of a standard-weighted gold bar is now above $1 million for the first time ever. Consumers can buy smaller gold bars at retail outlets such as Costco Holdings (COST, +0.4%).
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Social Security COLA Increase for 2025 Could Be the Lowest in Four Years
The Social Security COLA increase is likely to be the lowest since 2021 as new reports showing inflationary pressure subsiding.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
New Jersey Residents to Receive ANCHOR Direct Deposit or Checks in Mail
Tax Relief NJ is sending millions in property tax relief — find out when and how much could hit your wallet.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Alaska Air Group's Acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines Clears DOJ: What to Know
The proposed Alaska Air- Hawaiian Holdings merger cleared a regulatory hurdle after the DOJ's investigation period expired. Here's what happens next.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Lowe's Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Lowe's stock is lower Tuesday after the retailer's Q2 revenue miss and downwardly revised outlook. Should investors be worried?
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palo Alto Networks Pops on Earnings Beat, Stock Buyback News
Palo Alto Networks stock is higher Tuesday after the cybersecurity firm reported solid earnings and boosted its stock buyback plan. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Extends Longest Win Streak Since November
The Nasdaq also extended its stretch of consecutive gains to eight as Advanced Micro Devices popped on M&A news.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How a Second Trump Presidency Could Impact Truth Social
Donald Trump's majority ownership in Truth Social's parent company creates another curveball if he wins a second presidential term.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Notch Seven Days of Gains
The main indexes closed out the session and week higher as the stock market rebound continued.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar After July Retail Sales, Walmart Earnings
Signs that consumer spending remains strong sparked a major rally on Wall Street.
By Karee Venema Published
-
7 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 10 He's Selling)
Warren Buffett Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold Apple and Snowflake but picked up Ulta Beauty and Heico, among other moves in Q2.
By Dan Burrows Published