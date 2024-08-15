7 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 10 He's Selling)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) initiated small positions in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Heico (HEI) in the second quarter, bought more Chubb (CB), pared stakes in eight names – most notably, Apple (AAPL) and Chevron (CVX) – and exited bets on Paramount (PARA) and Snowflake (SNOW).

There were other moves, as well, but the biggest news to come out of Berkshire's latest regulatory filing was already known. Buffett slashed Berkshire's stake in Apple by almost half. As previously reported, the holding company also reduced its exposure to top holdings such as Chevron and Bank of America (BAC).

Keep in mind that Buffett told Berkshire shareholders that the Apple sales were done for tax purposes, as he expects corporate tax rates to rise sometime in the not-too-distant future. The same thinking could apply to BRK.B's other sales, but then it's not unusual for Buffett to be a net seller of equities when stocks are trading at record levels.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

All told, Berkshire sold roughly $77 billion in equities in Q2 – mostly Apple – and purchased less than $2 billion. At any rate, with exactly 400 million Apple shares still in the portfolio, Buffett would appear to be done selling his favorite stock.

Earlier this year, the greatest long-term investor of all time said AAPL is "even better" than American Express (AXP) or Coca-Cola (KO), two "wonderful" businesses that Berkshire has owned since the early 1960s and late 1980s, respectively.

Perhaps it's a coincidence, but Berkshire now holds 400 million AAPL shares – or the exact same number of shares it has held in KO for decades.

Before we detail Berkshire's quarterly buys and sells, it's important to know that Buffett has always maintained a highly concentrated portfolio. The top five holdings account for almost three-quarters of its U.S. equities portfolio value, while the top 10 account for more than 90%.

As Buffett likes to say, diversification is for people who don't know what they're doing.

Stocks Warren Buffett is buying

Berkshire picked up two new stocks in Q2: Ulta Beauty and Heico. Berkshire bought 690,000 shares of Ulta Beauty worth $266 million at the end of the Q2. With a weight of 0.1% in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, or its 30th largest position, the cosmetics retail chain won't be moving the needle much on Berkshire's returns.

Meanwhile, with a weight of just 0.07%, Heico is even less material. Berkshire accumulated a little more than 1 million shares in the supplier to the aerospace industry. The stake was worth $185 million as of the end of Q2.

The comparatively small size of the purchases could mean they were initiated by Buffett's co-portfolio managers Ted Weschler or Todd Combs.

On the other hand, one of the largest additions Berkshire made in Q2 was probably the work of Buffett himself. As previously disclosed, BRK.B bought another 7 million shares in Occidental Petroleum (OXY). (Buffett has added to OXY on weakness in the past.) The holding company owned 255 million shares worth $16 billion at the end of the quarter. At 5.8% of its portfolio, OXY is Berkshire's sixth largest holding.

In another interesting move, Buffett also added to Chubb, the insurance company Berkshire first picked up just a quarter ago. The holding company increased its stake by 4.3%, or more than 1 million shares. With roughly 27 million shares worth $6.9 billion at quarter's end, Chubb accounts for a hefty 2.5% of the portfolio, or Berkshire's ninth largest holding.

Elsewhere, Berkshire fiddled with some of its smallest positions, upping its bets on rather immaterial holdings such as Liberty Sirius XM Group, Series C (LSXMK) and Liberty Sirius XM Group, Series A (LSXMA). Note that the company cut its stakes in the tracking stocks last quarter. Berkshire also bought more Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) – a position it reduced in Q1.

Stocks Warren Buffett is selling

As noted above, Apple accounted for almost all of Berkshire's Q2 sales. Other reductions included Chevron, a Buy-rated Dow Jones stock , which Buffett first purchased four years ago. In Q2, Berkshire cut CVX by 3.6%, or 4.4 million shares. With 119 million shares worth $18.6 billion at the end of the quarter, the integrated oil major is Berkshire's fifth largest holding.

Other sales included a more than 20% reduction in Capital One Financial (COF). Berkshire sold 2.7 million shares in the financial services company in Q2, bringing its position down to 9.8 million shares worth $1.4 billion. With a 0.49% weight in the portfolio, COF is Berkshire's 19th largest bet.

Berkshire also continued to clean and prune a number of its mid-level equity holdings, paring its stakes in T-Mobile US (TMUS), Louisiana Pacific (LPX), Liberty Media (LLYVK), Liberty Media (LLYVA) and specialty retailer Floor & Decor (FND).

Buffett also closed out its stake in Paramount, dumping all 7.5 million shares. The company first bought PARA in early 2022. It didn't work out.

Lastly, Berkshire exited its position in Snowflake (SNOW), which is believed to have been the work of subaltern Todd Combs. Berkshire made a rare bet on an initial public offering (IPO) with Snowflake in the third quarter of 2020. SNOW has an all-time total return of negative 16%.