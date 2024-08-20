Alaska Air Group's Acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines Clears DOJ: What to Know
The proposed Alaska Air-Hawaiian Holdings merger cleared a regulatory hurdle after the DOJ's investigation period expired. Here's what happens next.
Alaska Air Group's (ALK) proposed acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA) has cleared the U.S. Department of Justice after the period for its regulatory investigation expired yesterday. Hawaiian Holdings' stock has responded to the news by jumping more than 11% in Tuesday's session, while ALK shares are down slightly at last check.
"This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines," Alaska Air Group said in a statement. The air carrier added that during the Department of Justice's review, it worked closely with Hawaii's attorney general "to reinforce and expand upon our commitments for the future of Hawaiian Airlines" as well as local consumers. "These include plans to maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand and local jobs and continue providing strong service between, to, and from the Islands," it said.
The $9.1 billion merger, first announced last December, still does not have the all-clear, though. While this is a major regulatory win, the transaction still remains subject to other closing conditions, including approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Alaska Air Group said.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
According to CNBC, the Department of Transportation released a statement Tuesday saying it "is reviewing the application and can only approve a transfer if it is in the public interest."
Hawaii Governor Josh Green said Tuesday that he is "confident that by the joining of these two airlines, a stronger company will emerge and offer more travel options for Hawaii residents and local businesses – and will enhance competition across the U.S. airline industry."
Is Alaska Air stock a buy, sell or hold?
Alaska Air Group has struggled on the price charts in 2024, down nearly 11% for the year to date. Still, analysts are hopeful the industrial stock can stage a turnaround. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for ALK stock is $52.07, representing an upside of nearly 50% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
However, not all analysts are bullish on the stock. Financial services firm CFRA Research has a Hold rating on ALK stock with a $39 price target.
CFRA Research analyst Siye Desta says the air carrier faces several growth risks, including weaker domestic demand, higher labor costs and the grounding of its Boeing 797-9 Max fleet.
Still, Desta's $39 price target on ALK stock sits nearly 12% above where it's currently trading.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Is Lowe's Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Lowe's stock is lower Tuesday after the retailer's Q2 revenue miss and downwardly revised outlook. Should investors be worried?
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palo Alto Networks Pops on Earnings Beat, Stock Buyback News
Palo Alto Networks stock is higher Tuesday after the cybersecurity firm reported solid earnings and boosted its stock buyback plan. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Lowe's Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Lowe's stock is lower Tuesday after the retailer's Q2 revenue miss and downwardly revised outlook. Should investors be worried?
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palo Alto Networks Pops on Earnings Beat, Stock Buyback News
Palo Alto Networks stock is higher Tuesday after the cybersecurity firm reported solid earnings and boosted its stock buyback plan. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Extends Longest Win Streak Since November
The Nasdaq also extended its stretch of consecutive gains to eight as Advanced Micro Devices popped on M&A news.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How a Second Trump Presidency Could Impact Truth Social
Donald Trump's majority ownership in Truth Social's parent company creates another curveball if he wins a second presidential term.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Notch Seven Days of Gains
The main indexes closed out the session and week higher as the stock market rebound continued.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar After July Retail Sales, Walmart Earnings
Signs that consumer spending remains strong sparked a major rally on Wall Street.
By Karee Venema Published
-
7 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 10 He's Selling)
Warren Buffett Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold Apple and Snowflake but picked up Ulta Beauty and Heico, among other moves in Q2.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Nike Stock Rallies After Bill Ackman Takes a New Stake
Nike is the latest consumer discretionary play to be added to Ackman's Pershing Square Capital equity portfolio. Here's what that means for the blue chip stock.
By Joey Solitro Published