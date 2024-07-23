Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip Ahead of Mega-Cap Earnings

Stocks were choppy Tuesday as investors took in a dreary reading on existing home sales and an onslaught of corporate earnings reports. Market participants also looked ahead to a pair of mega caps making an appearance on the earnings calendar after the close, as well as a key inflation update due out Friday morning.

Starting with the economic data. Shortly after the open, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said existing home sales fell 5.4% from May to June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million. Economists were expecting existing home sales to arrive at 4.0 million.

The decline comes as the median existing home price rose 4.1% year-over-year in June to an all-time high of $426,900.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

"The low supply of homes and high interest rates depressed affordability to near-term lows," says Jeffrey Roach , chief economist for LPL Financial. "We should not expect that dynamic to improve until mortgage rates drop and supply increases."

UPS has its worst day ever

In earnings news, United Parcel Services (UPS) had its worst day ever – sliding 12.1% – after the logistics giant disclosed its second-quarter results. The company, which is a bellwether for international economic activity, said earnings plunged 30% year-over-year to $1.79 per share while revenue declined 1.4% to $21.8 billion. The results fell short of what analysts expected due in part to softening global delivery demand.

The results prompted UPS to cut its full-year forecast. However, the company did say that the pending sale of its Coyote Logistics business frees up cash that will allow it to buy back $500 million of stock this year.

CFRA Research analyst Jonathan Sakraida (Hold) says he expects UPS will return to growth in the second half of this year on easier comparisons and interest-rate cuts, but admits "execution risk on costs is a key concern."

GE stock soars after earnings

On the positive side of the ledger was GE Aerospace (GE), which jumped 5.7% after the industrial giant reported higher-than-expected earnings ($1.20 per share) and revenue ($9.1 billion). The company also raised its full-year profit and free cash flow forecast.

Today's price action is more of the same for one of Wall Street's top-rated S&P 500 stocks . Indeed, shares are up nearly 70% for the year to date, mostly on optimism surrounding the company's spinoff that was completed in April.

Spotify rises on bottom-line beat

Spotify (SPOT) was another post-earnings gainer, with the audio streaming stock rising 12% after its results. For the three-month period, SPOT reported earnings that beat expectations , while the number of premium subscribers also came in higher than anticipated. Average revenue per user was up 8% due in part to recent price hikes.

CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon reiterated a Buy rating on SPOT after earnings. "We believe SPOT is an attractive growth stock , with 15% to 20% revenue growth and wider margins," Leon writes in a note to clients." The analyst also increased his price target by $20 to $375, representing implied upside of more than 13% to current levels.

As for the main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 40,358, the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 5,555, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.06% to 17,997.