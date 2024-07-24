Visa Is the Worst Dow Stock Wednesday. Here's Why
Visa stock is down sharply Wednesday after the credit card company came up short of revenue expectations for its fiscal Q3.
Visa (V) is the worst Dow Jones stock Wednesday after the payments giant came up short on both the top- and bottom-lines in its fiscal third quarter.
In the three months ended June 30, Visa's revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $8.9 billion, driven by a 7% increase in payments volume, a 14% rise in cross-border volume and a 10% jump in processed transactions. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 12% from the year-ago period to $2.42.
The company's strong quarter was helped by stability in its key business drivers, including processed transactions, said Visa CEO Ryan McInerney in a statement. "During the quarter, we expanded our partnerships with many clients around the world and announced several new innovations that will help drive the future of commerce."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Still, Visa's results fell short of analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $8.96 billion and earnings of $2.43 per share, according to Bloomberg.
On the Visa's conference call, Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh said the company expects payments volume and processed transactions to grow at a similar rate in the final quarter of its fiscal year, while cross-border volume is expected to be slightly lower.
"Pulling it all together, we expect adjusted net revenue growth in the low double digits, which equates to a slight improvement from the 10% adjusted revenue growth rate in the third quarter," Suh said. He added that earnings per share is forecast to grow "in the high end of low double digits."
Is Visa stock a buy, sell or hold?
Visa shares are in negative territory on a year-to-date basis, but Wall Street is bullish on the blue chip stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for V stock is $304.58, representing implied upside of about 19% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm William Blair is bullish on Visa and thinks market participants should be buying the stock.
"We reiterate our Outperform [the equivalent of a Buy]rating and recommend investors allocate new investment dollars to Visa," William Blair analyst Andrew Jeffrey writes in a note to clients. "Our view remains that Visa is a core fintech holding, and we believe that the stock offers through-the-cycle outperformance and relative insulation from momentum-driven technology strategies."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Another Analyst Moves to the Sidelines on Tesla Stock After Earnings
Tesla stock is spiraling Wednesday after the EV maker's big earnings miss and Wall Street has been quick to weigh in. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Alphabet Stock Falls as Q2 Ad Revenue Growth Slows
Alphabet stock is trading lower Wednesday as slowing ad sales growth offsets a Q2 earnings beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Tesla Stock: Another Analyst Moves to the Sidelines After Earnings
Tesla stock is spiraling Wednesday after the EV maker's big earnings miss and Wall Street has been quick to weigh in. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Alphabet Stock Falls as Q2 Ad Revenue Growth Slows
Alphabet stock is trading lower Wednesday as slowing ad sales growth offsets a Q2 earnings beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip Ahead of Mega-Cap Earnings
GE Aerospace shares soared after earnings while United Parcel Service stock slumped.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Is GE Stock Still a Buy After Big Earnings Beat?
GE stock is higher Tuesday after the industrial giant's beat-and-raise quarter, but what do analysts think? We take a closer look here.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
UPS Stock Heads Toward Worst Day Ever After Earnings
UPS stock is down big after coming up short of analysts’ expectations for its second quarter and cutting its outlook. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Spotify Stock Surges After Q2 Earnings Beat: What to Know
Spotify stock is flying higher Tuesday after the streaming giant reported its second-quarter earnings results. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Mega-Cap Tech Rallies to Drag Markets Higher
Markets focused on upcoming earnings from Magnificent 7 stocks rather than chaos in D.C.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Spectacular Global Internet Crash
Market participants rushed out of risk assets to end a wild week of trading.
By Dan Burrows Published