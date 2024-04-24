Stock Market Today: Stocks Run Out of Steam Ahead of Meta Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day winning streak after Boeing's first-quarter results.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Following a solid start to the week, stocks spent most of Wednesday struggling for direction. However, a mid-afternoon burst of buying power gave two of the three main indexes another win on the week. 

At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1% at 15,712 and the S&P 500 was 0.02% higher at 5,071. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.1% to 38,460, snapping its four-day win streak.

Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

