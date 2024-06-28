Stock Market Today: Stocks Give Up Gains Even as Inflation Ebbs

The main indexes closed lower Friday but ended the first half with impressive gains.

blue stock market chart with red and teal bars and green moving average
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks started the day on solid footing thanks to an encouraging reading on inflation. However, the main indexes lost steam as the session wore on as investors booked profits on a hot first six months of the year for equities.  

Ahead of the open, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which measures consumer spending, was unchanged from April to May. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was up just 0.1% month-to-month. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Topics
S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8