Trump Media & Technology Stock Stays Volatile After Debate

Trump Media & Technology stock has traded erratically in recent months and last night's presidential debate sparked more volatility in DJT shares.

New Yorkers watching the 2024 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on TV screens
(Image credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) stock has been volatile since the media company merged with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition in late March. And DJT stock is on the move again following Thursday night's presidential debate between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Indeed, DJT stock is down nearly 38% since March 26, but gained more than 37% in the five days leading up to the debate. Today, shares rallied as much as 17% in pre-market trading before giving up those gains at the open. DJT stock was last seen trading down by about 2%.

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

