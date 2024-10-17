Election Updates: What Candidates Are Saying About Your Money

Refresh

What do financial experts have to say about that plan? Kiplinger personal finance writer Erin Bendig heard from multiple finance and real estate professionals about the proposal. While there were acknowledgments it could help buyers, there were also concerns it could do more to help sellers.

One of Democratic candidate Harris' proposals to help Americans' personal finances is a $25,000 down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, along with a call for the construction of 3 million new housing units. This, she says, will both help buyers afford down payments and help address the housing supply shortage.

Harris talks economy on Fox News while Trump does on Univision

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump took moments to try to tout their plans for the economy Wednesday night in high-profile appeals outside their voter base comfort zone.

Harris undertook a 27-minute interview with Bret Baier on Fox News that started combatively and ended combatively, marked by plentiful interruptions and firm, if nominally polite, disagreements. Midway through the interview, Harris pushed to discuss her economic plans, mentioning topics like "affordable housing" (likely referring to Harris' plan for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, along with the construction of 3 million new housing units), "strengthen[ing] small businesses" (she's proposed expanding tax incentives), and "taking care of young parents" (Harris has called for expanding the child tax credit).

Asked why people say they trust Trump on the economy more than her, Harris said her plan will strengthen the economy while his "would be again to give tax cuts to billionaires and the biggest corporations in our country and blow up our deficit."

Meanwhile, Trump took questions on a town hall with Univision, the Spanish-speaking television network. There, he answered a question about the economy with his plan to increase domestic energy production ("drill, baby, drill," as he says) in order to decrease costs. Asked about creating job opportunities, he pointed to his plan for "a combination of taxes, tariffs and incentives."

Of course, there are pros and cons to each proposal. Harris' homebuyer credit could increase demand and help sellers without an adequate rise in housing units, and Trump's energy plan won't necessarily move the needle on gas prices and electricity, which are impacted by a wide variety of factors, while his tariffs could end up increasing the price of products for consumers.

In both cases, if executed as stated, their economic plans would increase national debt, per a Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget analysis. Trump's would increase debt by $7.5 trillion, while Harris' would notch $3.5 trillion through 2035.

- Alexandra Svokos