Trump Has the Edge in an Historically Close Race
The race could still go either way, but Donald Trump appears to be gaining some late momentum.
To help you understand what's happening in the housing market and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Just days before the election, Donald Trump seems to have a slight edge.
Some polls show Trump with a thin lead in this year’s seven toss-up states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. Others show Harris narrowly ahead in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Note that all these results are within the margin of error.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Harris hopes her robust get-out-the-vote operation will help close the gap.
Regardless of the White House winner, the GOP is poised to control Congress.
The big question hanging over this election, as in 2016 and 2020, is the polls.
If they underestimate Trump as they did then, he will win fairly handily, possibly even exceeding his 2016 total of 306 electoral votes against Hillary Clinton. Some polling aggregators even show Trump breaking his so-called ceiling of support: He’s never eclipsed 47% of the national popular vote, but surveys show him with 48%.
We expect a significantly closer election, given our on-the-ground reporting. North Carolina is one candidate to be for 2024 what Florida was for 2000: Trump leads, but Harris may have an opening if unpopular Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson helps spur Democratic turnout. Pennsylvania is another. Notably, Pennsylvania is also one of the states where polls underestimated Democrats in 2022.
In this scenario, don’t be surprised if third-party candidates play spoiler. The Green Party’s Jill Stein threatens Democrats in states like Michigan, where Harris has already lost the support of huge numbers of Arab-American voters over her stance on Israel. Also on the ballot in Michigan: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Despite dropping out of the race and backing Trump, he could still siphon votes from both candidates.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
The Attention Economy: To Reach Consumers, Keep Things Short And Sweet
As companies compete for consumers' attention, they should take note of these changes to stay ahead of competitors.
By Zain Jaffer Published
-
Inheritance, Simplified: How Assets Are Passed Down
Here's a breakdown of the logistics, including probate, taxes and who gets what if you die without a will.
By David Carlson, J.D. Published
-
Inheritance, Simplified: How Assets Are Passed Down
Here's a breakdown of the logistics, including probate, taxes and who gets what if you die without a will.
By David Carlson, J.D. Published
-
Market Downturns Have Upsides: How to Take Advantage
One of the biggest benefits of a market downturn involves shifting market losers into a Roth IRA account to save big-time on taxes in retirement.
By Alex Astin, MBA, CEP®, IAR Published
-
Your Kid Is a New Driver: Will Your Car Insurance Take a Hit?
Most likely, but you can try to lessen the blow by asking about discounts and teaching your child as much as you can before they get their license.Karl
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump After Tesla Earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, closed lower on IBM's disappointing quarter.
By Karee Venema Published
-
UPS Stock Sails Higher After Q3 Earnings. Here's Why
UPS stock is rallying Thursday after the logistic giant said solid domestic delivery volume boosted earnings and revenue in the third quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
IBM Stock Takes a Rare Tumble After Earnings: What to Know
IBM stock is chipping away at its impressive year-to-date return after a Q3 revenue miss, but one analyst isn't worried. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Tesla Stock a Buy After Blowout Earnings?
Tesla stock is rallying after the EV maker's Q3 profits topped estimates and CEO Elon Musk gave an upbeat outlook for next year's deliveries. Here's what Wall Street is saying.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is a Roth Conversion Right for You Before the Election?
If you’re concerned about possible tax policy changes after the next president takes office, you might want to consider a Roth conversion now.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published