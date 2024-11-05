Stocks Rally on Election Day as Markets Brace for Volatility
All three major indexes opened higher as voters chose the 47th President of the United States.
Stocks gapped higher at the opening bell Tuesday as Americans headed to the polls to decide another closely contested presidential election.
The long run-up to the election had traders and tacticians attempting to discount the outcome's potential impact on the prices of various asset classes as well as the future health of the economy. The so-called Trump trade is just one example of this activity.
Happily, retail investors are better served by not participating in this arguably neurotic behavior. That's because, when it comes to long-term investing, it doesn't matter which party holds the White House.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But let's get back to Tuesday's action, which took place perhaps days before the winner of the election will be confirmed. Markets are thought to provide a real-time indicator of the candidates' perceived chances of winning the Electoral College.
Although it's wise to heed market signals, this does not make them crystal balls.
At mid-session, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 400 points, or 1%, at 42,199. The broader S&P 500 gained 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%.
All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were higher, led by consumer discretionary, industrials and tech. As per usual, the tech sector was driven by Magnificent 7 stocks, most notably Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA).
In case anyone missed it, Nvidia was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, effective November 8. Tesla, helmed by noted Trump advocate Elon Musk, has always been a volatile stock. TSLA's five year-beta stands at 2.3, and its all-time maximum drawdown is 73%.
It's not unreasonable to be skeptical of TSLA stock's predictive value on a day like today.
The bottom line
"There is no clear consensus around the important questions of 'who will be President' and/or 'which party will control the House and Senate,'" write Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe, co-founders of DataTrek Research. "No matter the outcomes, therefore, they will be a surprise to many market participants."
What does that mean? For retail investors, there is no trade here. And while today's market action will offer some signal, it will also put out a lot of noise. So sit tight. It has long been established that time in the market is far more important than timing the market.
Have a look at the below chart, courtesy of the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Staying invested no matter which party runs Washington has proven to be a superior method for creating wealth.
But wait, there's more. Here's another chart from Schwab illustrating the same point going all the way back to 1948.
As for where the market goes from here?
Let's hear from DataTrek again: "The market setup going into Election Day 2024 is one where 1.) Tech drives the S&P much more than in 2016 and 2020; 2.) stocks are evaluating a significant acceleration in earnings growth in the next three to four quarters; and 3.) expected volatility is unusually elevated relative to prior bull market elections."
The real kicker, however, is that the market setup would arguably be the same even if it weren't an election year, DataTrek says.
Markets might prefer some outcomes to others, but they more or less accept reality and then try to figure out how that reality will change in the future. Good luck with that. Happily, the long-term trend for U.S. equities has always been up and to the right.
In the meantime, traders and tacticians will just have to wait like the rest of us normies. Retail investors, as always, would do well to stay frosty.
Related content
- Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dependable Dividend Growth
- Best Stocks of the Bull Market: Buy, Sell or Hold?
- What Stocks Are Politicians Buying and Selling?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Are You an Estate Planning Procrastinator? Where to Start
Quit putting it off, because it's vital for you and your heirs. From wills and trusts to executors and taxes, here are some essential points to keep in mind.
By Alex Diaz, MBA, CFP® Published
-
Write a Book in One Day and Become a Best-Selling Author!
If that sounds like a scam, that's because it is. Online publishing scams entice wannabe authors with big promises for a big price. How to protect yourself.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Are You an Estate Planning Procrastinator? Where to Start
Quit putting it off, because it's vital for you and your heirs. From wills and trusts to executors and taxes, here are some essential points to keep in mind.
By Alex Diaz, MBA, CFP® Published
-
Write a Book in One Day and Become a Best-Selling Author!
If that sounds like a scam, that's because it is. Online publishing scams entice wannabe authors with big promises for a big price. How to protect yourself.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip Ahead of Election Day, Fed Decision
Post-earnings strength from Amazon and Intel helped cushion the blow of a disappointing October jobs report.
By David Dittman Published
-
Nvidia Stock Is Joining the Dow. Is It Time to Buy?
Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this Friday. What does it mean for the stock?
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Tesla Stock Extends Losing Streak Ahead of Election Day
Tesla stock is headed toward its sixth straight loss Monday and Wall Street is staying on the sidelines. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Sliding After an Earnings Beat
Constellation Energy stock is lower Monday as a regulatory decision offsets the utility company's solid third-quarter earnings results.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Viking Therapeutics Stock Swings Wildly After Weight-Loss Drug Data
Viking Therapeutics stock is volatile Monday after the pharma company released positive data for its weight-loss drug. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How to Sell Your Business With No Regrets
The key to a successful exit: You've got to be prepared. So, start now by maximizing profitability, planning for succession and avoiding the dreaded five D's.
By Nick Guida, Investment Adviser Representative Published