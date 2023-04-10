Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed on Rate Hike Jitters
A solid March jobs report, upcoming inflation data and a plunge in shipments of Apple's Mac computers restrained sentiment.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks closed mixed Monday in a quiet session following a long holiday weekend.
Traders and investors largely focused on last week's March jobs report, which was released when the market was closed for Good Friday. Although payrolls expanded by the lowest number in more than two years, continuing labor market strength is predicted to push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at the next Fed meeting.
Ultimately, the specter of rising rates, the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slated for later this week and some downbeat news out of the tech sector restrained sentiment.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Not too long ago, equity markets figured that the banking crisis hammering shares in regional bank stocks would force the Fed to pause its campaign of rate hikes. But the economic data and certain global developments haven't been cooperating. Among the more notable recent events, OPEC and its allies announced a surprise cut to crude oil production. Although that's good news for the best oil stocks, rising energy prices are inflationary in the shorter term and could help tip the U.S. into recession later this year.
As for the March jobs report, it showed that the employment situation remains too robust for the Fed's comfort.
"The market seems convinced the Fed will increase in May," says Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates. "While the inflation trends are falling, they will very likely remain far above the Fed's 2% target."
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
The Fed also wants to see a meaningful increase in the unemployment rate, Navellier adds, which it sees as necessary to break a wage-price inflation spiral from becoming embedded. "But while wage growth has slowed noticeably, unemployment remains at 50-year lows," he notes.
And then there's the next CPI report. Wednesday's release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March is forecast to show headline inflation rose 5.2% year-over-year. Interest rate traders already assign a 70% (opens in new tab) probability to the Fed raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point next month. Should the inflation data exceed expectations, the odds of another rate hike would presumably rise even higher.
Single-stock news did little to help markets on Monday, as well. Shares in Apple (AAPL (opens in new tab), -1.6%) dropped after the company said shipments of its personal computers declined by more than 40% in the first quarter. (Shipments by all PC makers combined fell 29% in Q1, reversing gains made during the peak of the pandemic-induced work-from-home era.)
Mac sales had been holding up relatively well during an industrywide slump, but sputtering demand finally caught up with the company. Indeed, Q1 represented the steepest drop in Mac shipments since the final quarter of 2000.
Fellow Dow stock Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -0.8%) slipped in sympathy, as did shares in Oracle (ORCL (opens in new tab), -1.9%) and Adobe (ADBE (opens in new tab), -1.1%).
By session's end, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the day's only loser, shedding 0.03% to finish at 12,084. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.3% to close at 33,586, while the broader S&P 500 added 0.1% to end at 4,109.
Buy the best dividend stocks on sale?
Inflation data is in focus this week, with the next CPI report slated for release on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) – a measure of wholesale inflation – due out Thursday. While these reports have the potential to spark increased volatility in the sessions ahead, long-term investors are by no means obliged to go along for the ride.
That said, while sitting tight is often the best strategy when markets become hyperactive, there's nothing wrong with going bargain hunting if compelling opportunities present themselves.
To that end, buy-and-hold investors might want to take advantage of any weakness in the best dividend stocks for dividend growth. By the same token, income investors might want to check out stocks with the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500, should they also go on sale.
Lastly, there's nothing wrong with buying the dip in the best blue chip dividend stocks, which have been generating outperformance since the bear market began.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
9 Ways Seniors Can Save on Car Insurance
Once seniors turn 75, car insurance begins to cost more. Here's how you can save.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
Cash In on Your Home Equity
A home equity line of credit or loan can help you fund home renovations or refinance high-rate debt but consider other uses, too.
By Emma Patch • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Ahead March Jobs Report
While the major indexes closed flat to slightly lower for the week, oil prices soared.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Weak Economic Data Weighs on Stocks
Healthcare stocks were some of the biggest gainers on Wall Street Wednesday, while tech shares lagged.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip as Recession Worries Rise
The major benchmarks finished with modest losses Tuesday after weaker-than-expected job openings and factory data.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Best Cash Cows to Buy Now
Cash cows bring in loads of free cash flow that help them sustain dividends and buybacks – and generate long-term value for investors.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA • Published
-
Are Regional Bank Stocks a Buy?
Regional Banks Regional bank stocks might look cheap, but analysts caution against going bargain hunting just yet.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed After Surprise OPEC+ Announcement
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies over the weekend announced a surprise cut to crude production.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Value Investing Is Back
Value investing beats growth in the long run, and the best way to participate in value is through funds.
By James K. Glassman • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Inflation Data Fuels End-of-Quarter Pop in Stocks
A solid showing for tech and communication services stocks pushed the Nasdaq to its best quarter since 2020.
By Karee Venema • Published