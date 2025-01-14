Stock Market Today: Stocks Are Mixed Ahead of CPI
Cool wholesale inflation numbers provide only slight relief before Wednesday's release of December Consumer Price Index data.
A softer-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) print boosted equity futures on Tuesday morning but stocks closed mixed in the face of rising bond yields. This comes a day before the release of the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for 2024.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said PPI rose by 0.2% month over month in December, short of a consensus forecast of 0.3% and down from 0.4% in November. On a year-over-year basis, PPI accelerated to 3.3% from 3.0%.
"It was encouraging to see the PPI Index come in well below expectations," observes Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, who notes too that wholesale price data doesn't translate directly into consumer price data. "Reaction in the bond market was relatively muted, but we are expecting a wider range of outcomes following tomorrow's release on the latest consumer price data."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded up to 4.809% from Monday's close of 4.805% before settling at 4.786%. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen 142 basis points from 3.642% the day before the Federal Reserve started cutting interest rates in September.
The BLS will release December CPI data tomorrow at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time. "The December CPI report should indicate that the underlying trend in inflation is not re-accelerating, but it is unlikely to allay the FOMC's increased concerns that inflation has become stuck uncomfortably above its target," write Wells Fargo economists Sarah House and Aubrey Woessner.
House and Woessner forecast month-over-month headline CPI rose 0.4% on gains in energy prices, pushing the year-over-year figure to 2.9%, a five-month high. The economists see core CPI, which excludes energy as well as food, easing from 0.3% to 0.2% month over month and leaving the year-over-year rate at 3.3% for a fourth straight month.
According to Stuart Kaiser, head of U.S. equity trading at Citigroup, the cost of at-the-money S&P 500 puts and calls indicates a move of 1% in either direction for the index on Wednesday. It would be the largest implied move ahead of the release of a CPI report since March 2023.
At Tuesday's closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.5% to 42,518. The S&P 500 added 0.1% to 5,842, and the Nasdaq Composite gave back 0.2% to 19,044.
Weight loss drug sales weigh on LLY
Eli Lilly (LLY) stock was down 6.7% after management reported that sales of its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs will miss Wall Street's expectations for the second consecutive quarter and that overall fourth-quarter revenue of $14.5 billion will fall short of its guidance.
LLY has rallied more than 120% since 2023 on the potential of its obesity and Type 2 diabetes drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro. For the fourth quarter, Eli Lilly expects sales of Mounjaro to be $3.5 billion vs a FactSet consensus of $4.4 billion. Zepbound sales will arrive at $1.9 billion, short of a $2.1 billion forecast.
Lilly's updated revenue guidance anticipates strong performance from its oncology, immunology and neuroscience medicines, and management's guidance for 2025 is slightly ahead of Wall Street's forecast, a range of $58 billion to $61 billion vs a FactSet-compiled consensus of $58.4 billion. The company will report its full quarterly results in early February.
Novo Nordisk (NVO), Eli Lilly's top competitor in GLP-1 drug space, declined 4.1%, while Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), which is still developing its own GLP-1 drugs, lost 12.7%.
Big banks prepare to report
Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WF) highlight a big earnings calendar day on Wednesday.
Based on data collected by FactSet, "The Financials sector is predicted to report the highest year-over-year earnings growth rate of all eleven sectors for the fourth quarter at 39.5%."
Sean Ryan, the associate director of the banking and specialty finance sector at FactSet, notes that net interest margin and loan and deposit growth should be positives for the banks, while non-interest income and the impact of higher long rates will likely be negatives.
"The most important new information is likely to be refreshed forward guidance on the earnings calls," Ryan explains, "which is likely to skew bullish based on late fourth-quarter conference commentary, a steeper yield curve, and industry anticipation of a more favorable regulatory environment than has existed in several years."
Follow all our earnings coverage on Kiplinger's earnings season live blog.
Related content
- Kiplinger's Economic Calendar for This Week
- When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
- Three Ways President Trump Could Impact the Economy
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.
-
-
House GOP Bill Aims to Abolish the IRS and Rewrite the Tax Code
Tax Policy The stability of the IRS faces yet another challenge as the U.S. presidency changes hands.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
More Taxes Could Slam New Yorkers Over MTA Budget Shortfall
State Taxes Lawmakers warn that New Yorkers may need to brace for more taxes.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Irrevocable Trusts: So Many Options to Lower Taxes and Protect Assets
Irrevocable trusts offer nearly endless possibilities for high-net-worth individuals to reduce their estate taxes and protect their assets.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Leads as UnitedHealth Stock Pops
UnitedHealth was the best Dow Jones stock Monday on reports that Medicare Advantage payments could rise in 2026.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Earnings Season: Live Updates and Commentary
Fourth-quarter earnings season is getting underway, and Wall Street is keeping a close eye on both results and guidance.
By Kiplinger Staff Last updated
-
How to Organize Your Financial Life (and Paperwork)
To simplify the future for yourself and your heirs, put a financial contingency plan in place. The peace of mind you'll get is well worth the effort.
By Leslie Gillin Bohner Published
-
Financial Confidence? It's Just Good Planning, Boomers Say
Baby Boomers may have hit the jackpot money-wise, but many attribute their wealth to financial planning and professional advice rather than good timing.
By Joe Vietri, Charles Schwab Published
-
Will You Be Able to Afford Your Dream Retirement?
You might need to save more than you think you do. Here are some expenses that might be larger than you expect, along with ways to ensure you save enough.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published
-
Three Steps to Simplify Paying Your Taxes in Retirement
Once you retire, how you pay some of your taxes can change. Here's how to get a handle on them so you don't run afoul of the IRS and face penalties.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
More SECURE 2.0 Retirement Enhancements Kick in This Year
Saving for retirement gets a boost with these SECURE 2.0 Act provisions that are starting in 2025.
By Mike Dullaghan, AIF® Published