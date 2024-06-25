Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap Losing Streaks

Nvidia regained $197 billion in market value thanks to Tuesday's buy-the-dip session.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks went in different directions again Tuesday, only this time, it was the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average that lagged. Indeed, a bounce in tech stocks helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snap their three-day losing streaks.   

Heading into Tuesday's trading, Nvidia (NVDA) had shed nearly 13% since hitting an all-time closing high on June 18, giving back more than $430 billion in market value and entering correction territory along the way. But today, the chipmaker resumed its market-beating ways, adding 6.8% as Wall Street bought the dip, regaining $197 billion in market cap



Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

