Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap Losing Streaks
Nvidia regained $197 billion in market value thanks to Tuesday's buy-the-dip session.
Stocks went in different directions again Tuesday, only this time, it was the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average that lagged. Indeed, a bounce in tech stocks helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snap their three-day losing streaks.
Heading into Tuesday's trading, Nvidia (NVDA) had shed nearly 13% since hitting an all-time closing high on June 18, giving back more than $430 billion in market value and entering correction territory along the way. But today, the chipmaker resumed its market-beating ways, adding 6.8% as Wall Street bought the dip, regaining $197 billion in market cap.
Nvidia's bounce boosted other large-cap tech stocks, including Arm Holdings (ARM, +6.3%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, +2.9%).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
As a result, the Nasdaq (+1.3% at 17,717) and S&P 500 (+0.4% at 5,469) notched solid gains. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 39,112, as retail stocks Home Depot (HD, -3.6%) and Walmart (WMT, -2.2%) declined.
Boeing sinks on Airbus profit warning
Boeing (BA) was also one of the worst Dow Jones stocks today, shedding 2.2% after rival Airbus cut its 2024 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) forecast and said it will miss its annual delivery target due to supply chain issues.
In other Boeing news, a Bloomberg report indicated the company has offered to buy airplane manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR, -4.0%) for $4.08 billion, or $35 per SPR share.
Carnival pops on beat-and-raise quarter
Elsewhere, Carnival (CCL) jumped 8.7% after the cruise operator beat top- and bottom-line estimates for its fiscal Q3 and hiked its annual profit forecast for the second time this year on strong demand trends.
"While early, cumulative booked position for full year 2025 is even higher than 2024 in both price (in constant currency) and occupancy," Carnival said in its earnings release.
Consumer confidence slips in June
Meanwhile, on the economic calendar, The Conference Board said its Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 100.4 in June from May's reading. The data showed "strength in current labor market views continued to outweigh concerns about the future," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board.
"Although consumers became a bit more cautious about the future, they feel pretty good about the present situation," says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial. "Inflation expectations improved, incomes seem stable and consumers feel good about the job market."
This makes Friday morning's release of the May Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – the Fed's favorite measure of inflation that tracks consumer spending – all the more important.
Markets could get choppy if the data come in hotter than expected, Roach adds.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Some 401(k) Early Withdrawal Penalty Rules Have Changed for 2024
Tax Rules More people are taking early emergency withdrawals from retirement savings accounts. New tax rules might offer some relief.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Pet Ownership: What It Really Costs to Own a Dog or Cat
What's the true cost of pet ownership? Here's how much you should expect to pay when adopting a new furry friend.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
How This JPMorgan Factor Fund Keeps Up With the Broad Market
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF picks stocks based on profitability criteria and boasts a similar return as the S&P 500 but with less volatility.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Enters Correction Territory
The chipmaker has declined nearly 13% since hitting an all-time closing high earlier this month.
By Karee Venema Published
-
A Steady Fund for Bond Market Volatility
Uncertainty around interest rates has the bond market on pins and needles, but this top Fidelity fund can give investors peace of mind.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
The Future of Weight-Loss Drugs for Investors
Pharmaceuticals for shedding pounds can drive gains for investors.
By Adam Shell Published
-
Stock Market Today: Another Down Day for Nvidia Drags on Stocks
The mega-cap chipmaker shed more than 4% this week, creating headwinds for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Types of Bond Fund Yields and What They Mean
What’s a 30-day SEC yield? A trailing 12-month yield? A yield to maturity? We explain what each measure says about an income fund.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq End Lower as Nvidia Sinks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, closed higher thanks to strength in Salesforce.
By Karee Venema Published
-
The Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy
In an uncertain market, the best consumer staples stocks provide consistency and stability to portfolios.
By Kyle Woodley Published