How This JPMorgan Factor Fund Keeps Up With the Broad Market

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF picks stocks based on profitability criteria and boasts a similar return as the S&P 500 but with less volatility.

outside of J.P. Morgan headquarters in London
(Image credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Factor funds can be tricky. These funds, which aim to capitalize on certain market attributes or themes, don't always seem to work if the market moves too quickly. 

But we've noticed something about the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor (JQUA) fund, a member of the Kiplinger ETF 20, our favorite cheap ETFs you can buy. The exchange-traded fund has kept pace with the S&P 500 index over most time frames, and it has been a smidge less volatile. Over the past five years, the fund's 13.3% annualized return eked past the 13.2% gain in iShares Core S&P 500 (SPY), an S&P 500 index ETF, with less volatility.

Nellie S. Huang
Nellie S. Huang
Senior Associate Editor, Kiplinger's Personal Finance

Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.

