Stock Market Today: Muted Inflation Data Sparks Relief Rally
Encouraging news about the path of consumer prices sent risk assets soaring again.
Stocks ignored worries about a potential government shutdown after a key reading on consumer prices showed renewed progress against stubborn areas of inflation. Risk assets bounced on the economic news, getting a push from a relief rally as well.
Equities ended the week on an up note after a devastating selloff sparked by the Federal Reserve's latest outlook for interest rates, inflation and gross domestic product released two sessions ago. The Fed's Summary of Economic Projections reduced the number of cuts forecast for 2025, which sent markets into a tailspin.
"The S&P 500 sold off nearly 3% on Wednesday and we saw 97% of all stocks in the S&P 1500 fall as well," writes Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. Thursday's action was mostly to the downside too.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"But let's take a step back and put things in context," Detrick adds. "The S&P 500 is only 3.6% away from the recent highs and it is still up 23% for the year, something that most investors would have gladly taken this time a year ago."
At the same time, markets and individual stocks often make knee-jerk overreactions – to both the downside and upside – market strategists note. It seems a couple of sessions to digest the Fed news and some decent inflation data was all that was needed to get equities going again on Friday.
"This is a relief after Wednesday's painful shock," writes David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. "The Fed wants to be vigilant on inflation, but it might be less of an issue than feared. 2025 may be a year of gradual improvement, especially with potential for the key shelter component to ease."
Inflation data whets risk appetite
The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) preferred measure of underlying inflation was muted last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's fight against stubbornly rising prices.
The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose 0.1% from October and 2.8% year over year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis.
"The 0.11% increase in the core PCE deflator was the smallest since May and anchored the inflation rate at 2.8%, in line with the FOMC’s new forecast," writes Samuel Tombs, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The muted increase offsets some of the momentum in September and October, leaving the annualized rate of increase in the three months to November, compared to the previous three months, at a subdued 2.6%."
The bottom line is that "disinflation continues, however bumpy, with the potential for another step down in the first quarter of next year," writes David Alcaly, lead macroeconomic strategist at Lazard Asset Management.
At the closing bell, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% to 42,840, while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 5,930. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1% to 19,572.
Does AVGO make it the Magnificent 8?
Broadcom (AVGO) added more than 5% at one point Friday before closing up 1.1%, thus extending a "stupendous post-earnings rally" that ran from last Friday through today's session, says Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick.
"The move was triggered by increased guidance, which in turn was spurred by fresh demand for its AI-related chips," Sosnick adds.
The semiconductor company last week beat earnings expectations for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and issued a better-than-expected revenue outlook for its fiscal 2025 first quarter.
The company also hiked its quarterly dividend by 11% to 59 cents per share. Broadcom is one of the best dividend stocks for dependable dividend growth, having increased its annual payout for 14 years straight.
AVGO is now the eighth largest component in the S&P 500, Sosnick notes, and the fourth largest in the Nasdaq-100, or the 100 largest non-financial companies in the Nasdaq Composite
"Thus, it checks the 'megacap,' 'semiconductor,' and 'AI' boxes," the strategist says.
From its pre-earnings release price through the end of today's session, AVGO stock is up by more than a fifth, adding about $220 billion in market capitalization along the way. For context, that's more than the entire market value of Dow Jones stock American Express (AXP), which also happens to be one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks.
By the way, Tesla (TSLA), the smallest member of the Magnificent 7, has a market cap of $1.4 trillion. AVGO's market value now stands at almost $1.1 trillion.
Of the 43 analysts issuing opinions on Broadcom tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 30 rate it at Strong Buy, eight have it at Buy and five call it a Hold. That gives AVGO a rare consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, making it one of analysts' top S&P 500 stocks.
Related content
- 7 Best Stocks to Gift Your Grandchildren
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Adobe Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- What Does a Government Shutdown Mean for Stocks?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
You're an Accredited Investor. Now What?
As an accredited investor, you will have access to a more diverse pool of investment options. Here's what you need to know.
By Kim Clark Published
-
How Decentralized Finance Is Reshaping Investment
Four central innovations usher in this transformation.
By Clay Bethune Published
-
What Can Accredited Investors Do?
As an accredited investor, you will have access to a more diverse pool of investment options. Here's what you need to know.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Five Year-End Strategies You Can't Afford to Miss
Instead of making New Year's resolutions, consider making some money moves that could help save you big bucks on your taxes.
By Sevasti Balafas, CFA, CPWA® Published
-
Buying an Insurance Policy: Three Ways to Do It
You can buy an insurance policy through an insurance agent or broker or on the internet. Which way works best for you?
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: The Dow Adds 15 Points To End Its Losing Streak
Equity indexes opened higher but drifted lower as markets priced in new Fed forecasts.
By David Dittman Published
-
10 Ways Your 1031 Exchange Can Go Horribly Wrong
Don't let your tax-saving strategy become a financial nightmare — discover the hidden pitfalls that could turn your 1031 exchange into a costly disaster.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
From Entrepreneur to Retiree: Boosting Your Business' Value
When business owners contemplate retirement, their first step should be maximizing the value of their biggest asset. Here are a few steps that could help.
By Hilgardt Lamprecht, CFP®, CKA®, CExP™ Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 1,123 Points After Fed
Market participants reacted predictably to a well-telegraphed hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve.
By David Dittman Published
-
Fed Sees Fewer Rate Cuts in 2025: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, but the future path of borrowing costs became more opaque.
By Dan Burrows Published