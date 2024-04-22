Stock Market Today: Markets Rebound Ahead of Big Week for Earnings
Equities rallied on easing geopolitical tensions, upcoming quarterly results.
Stocks rebounded sharply after last week's shellacking of equities, helped by easing geopolitical tensions and upcoming earnings reports from some of the market's biggest names.
At the close, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% at 38,240, while the broader S&P 500 added 0.9% to 5,010. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1% to 15,451.
Monday's session marked a sharp reversal from last week's action, when the reality of higher-for-longer interest rates, some mixed quarterly results and rising upheaval in the Middle East sapped market participants' appetite for risk.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Much of the pressure across stocks last week, and really since the start of the month, has come from investors repricing the number of Federal Reserve rate cuts for this year," writes Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise.
Sticky inflation data, better-than-expected economic growth and heightened geopolitical tensions have "increased uncertainty into the soft-landing narrative that helped propel stocks higher in the first quarter," the strategist adds.
Tesla cuts prices, again
Shares in Tesla (TSLA) continued their slide Monday, closing down 3.4% on news the electric vehicle (EV) maker cut prices in major markets, including China and Germany. The company slashed prices by up to $2,000 on vehicles such as the Model 3 and Model Y amid waning demand and increased competition, Reuters reported.
Tesla, which reports earnings after Tuesday's close, has lost more than 40% of its value for the year-to-date, making it the worst-performing Magnificent 7 stock by a wide margin.
Verizon results disappoint
Verizon Communications (VZ) slumped 4.6% Monday after the company posted quarterly revenue growth that fell short of Wall Street estimates. The only telecom in the Dow Jones also said it lost a net 158,000 users in its consumer wireless postpaid phone business in the first three months of 2024.
VZ stock is back to levels last seen in January, and is lagging the broader market by about 10 percentage points over the past 52 weeks.
Inflation data, busy earnings week on deck
Several major events could cause choppy trading in the days ahead. Big Tech will be in focus in a big way, with several Mag 7 stocks on this week's earnings calendar.
Meanwhile, the economic calendar features the March Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. The data measures consumer spending and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Other reports include March new home sales, March pending home sales and durable goods orders.
Related content
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
A Financial Checklist for Widows
An interview with a financial adviser about the financial steps widows should take.
By Janet Bodnar Last updated
-
Pros and Cons of Waiting Until 70 to Claim Social Security
Waiting until 70 to file for Social Security benefits comes with a higher check, but there could be financial consequences to consider for you and your family.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
You Should Be Investing in a 529 Now for Your Kids' or Grandkids' Tuition
Learn how to maximize investing in a 529, a state-sponsored college education savings account for qualifying educational expenses.
By Emma Patch Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Spirals as Netflix Nosedives
A big earnings boom for credit card giant American Express helped the Dow notch another win.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks
The two indexes have closed lower for five straight sessions.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Buy eBay and Sell Etsy, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley is bullish on eBay and bearish on Etsy. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Is Falling After Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor beat expectations for the first quarter but its stock is notably lower. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Slips After Travelers' Earnings Miss
The property and casualty insurer posted a bottom-line miss as catastrophe losses spiked.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Why United Airlines Stock Is Flying Higher After Earnings
United Airlines beat expectations for the first quarter and its stock is by soaring. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Super Micro Computer: Why This Hot Stock Could Hit $1,500
Super Micro Computer's long-term AI revenue potential is underappreciated, Loop Capital says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published