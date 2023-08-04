Stock Market Today: Markets Churn After July Jobs Report, Amazon Soars on Q2 Earnings
While the main benchmarks made modest moves after the monthly jobs report, AMZN stock popped on impressive earnings and an upbeat outlook.
Friday marked another lackluster reaction from stocks to a key economic report, though this morning's weaker-than-expected jobs data put more support behind a pause at the next Fed meeting.
Still, while the main benchmarks made modest moves, there were plenty of fireworks among single stocks – including in Amazon.com (AMZN), which spiked on a solid earnings report.
The U.S. added 187,000 new jobs in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, the slowest pace of job growth since December 2020. This was roughly in line with June's downwardly revised 185,000, as well as economists' forecast. Average hourly earnings growth remained unchanged from the prior month, rising at an annual pace of 4.4%, while the unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5% from 3.6%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Today's jobs data is just one of many economic reports to roll in ahead of the September Fed meeting, so it's hard to tell what the central bank intends to do about interest rates moving forward.
However, following the employment update, the probability of another quarter percentage point rate hike at the gathering next month fell to 14.5% from yesterday's 18% reading, according to CME Group. Last week, the Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points (0.25%) to bring the target range to its highest level in 22 years. Next up is the July Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be released Thursday morning.
Amazon a "top idea" at UBS after earnings
On the earnings front, Amazon stock soared 8.3% after its second-quarter results. The e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $134.4 billion. AMZN also forecast higher-than-anticipated third-quarter revenue.
UBS Global Research analyst Lloyd Walmsley called Q2 "an inflection quarter" for Amazon, which he believes will drive a "sustained move higher" in shares. "Not only did we get a trifecta beat – retail revenues, Amazon Web Services revenues and margins – but also the tone from management on the call was that there is more to come on retail margins and AWS acceleration," Walmsley said. The analyst has a Buy rating on AMZN, and has it as a "top idea" across his coverage of related stocks.
Analysts say Apple's still a Buy after earnings
Apple (AAPL), on the other hand, slumped 4.8% after reporting fiscal third-quarter earnings. While the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, total revenue was down 1% year-over-year amid declines in iPhone and iPad revenue. Additionally, on the company's earnings call, Luca Maestri, Apple's chief financial officer, said September quarter revenue will likely be "similar" to the June quarter.
Still, many experts agree that AAPL remains a solid long-term investment stock. CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino, for instance, reiterated a Buy rating on Apple after earnings, citing expectations for iPhone and Services revenue to rebound in the September quarter. "We believe the Street continues to underestimate AAPL's long-term growth and earnings per share trajectory, as we see massive growth opportunities ahead tied to India, spatial computing, foldable devices and new Services," Zino says.
As for the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Friday down 0.4% at 35,065, while the S&P 500 (-0.5% at 4,478) and the Nasdaq Composite (-0.4% at 13,909) also notched modest losses.
Related Content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Tempur Sealy Resumes Operations After Cyber Attack
The mattress giant says a forensic investigation is ongoing.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
July Housing Squeeze Fueled By Inventory Decline
Housing market struggles continue this summer as inventories and home prices slide, mortgage rates rise, new survey shows.
By Seychelle Thomas Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Barely Budge Ahead of Apple, Amazon Earnings
The major indexes finished well off their session lows ahead of tonight's earnings reports from Apple and Amazon.com.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide on Rare U.S. Credit Rating Downgrade
The main benchmarks all closed in the red after the U.S. saw its credit rating downgraded for the first time since 2011.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Best Long-Term Investment Stocks to Buy
Some of the best long-term investment stocks include companies that are in good financial standing, have a low valuation and pay consistent dividends.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Outperforms on Strong Caterpillar Earnings
The blue chip average closed with a win as Caterpillar stock rallied on impressive Q2 results.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Eke Out Win Ahead of Busy Week
The major indexes held on for a win Monday as investors look ahead to Apple earnings and the July jobs report.
By Karee Venema Published
-
The VR Race is Officially On: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Tech giants like Apple and Meta are banking on VR headsets to be the next big thing.
By John Miley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally Hard After Upbeat Inflation Data, Intel Earnings
The major market indexes finished the week on a high note, boosted by strong earnings from blue chip stock Intel.
By Karee Venema Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Intel Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Intel Intel stock has been a huge disappointment for long-term investors.
By Dan Burrows Published