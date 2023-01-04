Stock Market Today: Fed Minutes Make for a Choppy Session
Markets closed higher after downbeat economic data and a hawkish central bank roiled stocks.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Some mixed economic data and the release of the minutes (opens in new tab) from the last meeting of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee made for a volatile session on Wednesday.
The major indexes overcame some early stumbles to trade higher for most of the day – but then reversed course after it became clear that the central bank has no interest in cutting interest rates (opens in new tab) anytime soon.
Market participants had plenty of economic data to digest even before the Fed minutes landed at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Among the most important news was a report that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for a second month in December. The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of factory activity (opens in new tab) fell to 48.4 last month – the lowest reading since the COVID-19 month of May 2020 – from 49 in November.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Readings below 50 indicate contraction. With ISM's December figure now in the books, 2022 represented the steepest annual drop in manufacturing activity since the Great Financial Crisis year of 2008.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice. (opens in new tab)
The factory data confirm "fading global goods demand and falling production," wrote Jonathan Millar, senior U.S. economist at Barclays Investment Bank. "December's composite reflects intensifying contractions in new orders and supplier delivery times, as well as the production index dropping into contractionary territory."
Markets shrugged off the data to trade higher. But the release of the Fed meeting minutes (in which officials affirmed their hawkish stance on inflation (opens in new tab)) led to a pullback.
"The tone [of the minutes] was hawkish, but not more so than anticipated," wrote Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets, in a note to clients. "It was encouraging to see the Fed acknowledge the risks of the market easing financial conditions while the FOMC is actively attempting to tighten further."
Happily, markets managed to rebound by the closing bell. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to finish at 33,269, while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.8% to close at 3,852. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to finish at 10,458.
The Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
If nothing else, Wednesday's session was a reminder that volatility is very much carrying over to the new year. Against this backdrop, investors would do well to gird their portfolios with securities that can soften such swings.
Low-volatility ETFs (opens in new tab) are a great way to add defense and diversification to your holdings, as are select low-volatility stocks (opens in new tab). The best bear market stocks (opens in new tab) and best bear market ETFs (opens in new tab) will also help do the trick. For those looking for steady and reliable equity income, the best Dow dividend stocks (opens in new tab) and the best dividend-growth stocks (opens in new tab) will also stand one in good stead.
But why not take a cue from the greatest long-term investor of all time? Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in new tab)) owns dozens of dividend stocks – and Warren Buffett's best dividend stocks are always worth a closer look (opens in new tab).
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Drone Delivery Takes Off for Amazon, Walmart
Communities are already seeing items delivered by drones from Amazon Prime and Walmart.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
5 Investing Choices for a Volatile Market
Try to avoid impulsive decisions governed by emotions and instead focus on investing strengths and weaknesses, changing opportunities and long-term goals.
By Brian Barnes • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Downbeat Data, Recession Fears
Stocks started the new year right where they left off in 2022 – with broad-based declines.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2023
dividend stocks Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
By Dan Burrows • Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close the Door on a Tumultuous 2022
Stocks finished the year far from where they started it, with the equities market wrapping up its worst annual showing since 2008.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 2-6)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Back After Latest Jobs Data
Today's weekly jobless claims update gave investors hope that the labor market might finally be cooling.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
The 7 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
The best Warren Buffett dividend stocks are expected to produce impressive returns for the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Here are seven with market-beating yields.
By Will Ashworth • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose Steam After Dismal Housing Data
Markets hinted at the potential start of a Santa Claus rally at the open before quickly turning lower.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Tesla Keeps S&P 500, Nasdaq in the Red
Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai factory earlier than anticipated amid reports of spiking COVID cases among workers.
By Karee Venema • Published