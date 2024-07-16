Stock Market Today: Dow Spikes 742 Points After UnitedHealth Earnings
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also scored wins Tuesday albeit with much smaller gains than the blue chip Dow.
Stocks finished higher Tuesday as investors parsed the latest retail sales data and a fresh batch of corporate earnings reports. Blue chip stocks handily outperformed thanks to an impressive beat from insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH), though not all of the day's other results were as well-received.
Starting with the economic calendar. Ahead of the bell, data from the Census Bureau showed retail sales were flat from May to June, beating economists' estimate for a 0.3% monthly decline. The report also showed that May retail sales were upwardly revised to an increase of 0.3% vs the initial reading of 0.1%.
To be sure, the June data point to "signs of softness around the edges where low and moderate-income consumers are pulling back, like the weakness of food service and drinking place spending in the first half of this year," says Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. However, there was a solid increase in goods spending in Q2 and the "economy is in pretty good shape," he adds.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
While Adams believes the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its July meeting, "a rate cut looks quite likely" in September.
Bank of America gets downgraded to Sell after earnings
In earnings news, Bank of America (BAC) stock rallied 5.4% after the big bank reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue in its second quarter. The company also posted net interest income (NII) that matched Wall Street's estimates.
However, not everyone was upbeat about BAC's earnings results. CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon, for one, downgraded the financial stock to Sell from Hold after the results, citing expectations for low NII and loan growth in the near term.
Charles Schwab sinks as deposits drop
Fellow financial firm Charles Schwab (SCHW), meanwhile, plunged 10.2% after earnings. While SCHW beat on the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter report, it disclosed a 17% year-over-year decline in deposits.
Still, CFRA Research analyst Caydee Blankenship maintained a Strong Buy rating on Charles Schwab. While declining deposits create concern over the company's ability to maintain its net interest revenue, "the Ameritrade transition will be fruitful in the longer term, despite the continued management needed through the transition period," she wrote in a note to clients.
UnitedHealth pops on solid Q2 earnings
Outside of the financial sector, health insurance giant UnitedHealth disclosed Q2 earnings of $6.80 per share on $98.9 billion in revenue – more than analysts expected.
UNH also said that the number of folks served by its domestic commercial offerings climbed 9% year-over-year to 29.6 million, while those using its Medicare Advantage plans rose 2.3% to 7.8 million.
At roughly $550, UNH has the greatest weighting of all 30 stocks in the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, so the stock's 6.5% gain today helped push the index 1.9% higher to 40,954 – a new record closing high.
The S&P 500 also notched its highest close on record, adding 0.6% to 5,667, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% to 18,509.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Amazon Prime Day Savings: The 20 Best Items to Splurge On
Score exclusive Amazon Prime Day savings on those big-ticket items you've been dreaming of.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
We scoured Amazon and found 50 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you to shop.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Buy After Earnings?
UnitedHealth Group stock is higher Tuesday after the insurance giant beat expectations for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Morgan Stanley Stock Swings Higher After Impressive Earnings
Morgan Stanley stock moved into positive territory Tuesday as investors parse the investment banking firm's second-quarter earnings report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Bank of America Stock Pops After Q2 Earnings: What to Know
Bank of America stock is trading higher Tuesday after the financial firm beat analysts' expectations for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 210 Points as Apple, Goldman Hit New Highs
A big rally in blue chips and some dovish Fed speak boosted the equities market Monday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Macy's Stock Plunges After Ending Buyout Talks: What to Know
Macy's stock is falling after the department store chain halted takeover talks with an investor group that was looking to take it private.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
DJT Stock Rallies Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump Media & Technology stock is surging following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, but DJT remains a risky play.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike
Goldman Sachs stock finished higher Monday after the big bank beat expectations for its second quarter and raised its dividend. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Bounce Back on Rate-Cut Optimism
The latest readings on consumer sentiment and inflation helped lift the odds of the Fed easing in September.
By Dan Burrows Published