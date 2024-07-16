Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Buy After Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group stock is higher Tuesday after the insurance giant beat expectations for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.

outside of unitedhealthcare building in Phoenix, Arizona
(Image credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published
inNews

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday after the health insurance giant topped analysts' expectations for its second quarter.

Track all markets on TradingView

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8