Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Rate-Hike Worries
The Dow closed higher on the day thanks to strength in healthcare stocks, but notched its longest weekly losing streak since September.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Investors fretted over persistently high inflation and the Federal Reserve's future rate-hike plans Friday, which sent most stocks lower into the long holiday weekend.
(For those wondering "is the stock market open on Presidents' Day," which is this Monday, Feb. 20, the answer is no.)
And while the Dow managed to outperform its fellow indexes today on strength in healthcare stocks Amgen (AMGN (opens in new tab)) and Merck (MRK (opens in new tab)), it still finished the week with an unwelcome milestone.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Wall Street's ramped up worries over more rate hikes from the Fed came courtesy of this week's higher-than-expected January inflation readings. The market is now pricing in a quarter-point increase in interest rates at each of the central bank's next three gatherings, with the next Fed meeting occurring in late March.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Several Fed speakers this week have suggested more aggressive rate hikes in order to tame inflation. Speaking at the Tennessee Bankers Association in Nashville earlier today, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman – a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) – said the central bank is not seeing what it needs to be seeing, "especially in terms of inflation." The Fed has "to continue to raise the federal funds rate until we start to see a lot more progress on that," she added.
In single-stock news, DraftKings (DKNG (opens in new tab)) stock jumped 15.3% after the sports betting platform said fourth-quarter revenue was up 81% year-over-year to $855 million, more than analysts were expecting. The company also reported a slimmer-than-anticipated per-share loss of 53 cents, and raised its full-year forecast. DoorDash (DASH (opens in new tab)) was another big post-earnings mover, though its shares fell 7.6% after the food delivery company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss. Next week's earnings calendar heats up, with a number of retailers set to report, including Home Depot (HD (opens in new tab)) and Walmart (WMT (opens in new tab)).
At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.6% at 11,787 and the S&P 500 was 0.3% lower at 4,079. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 33,826. Both the S&P 500 and Dow finished lower for the week, with the latter notching a third straight weekly loss – the longest such streak since September.
The best commodity ETFs to buy
Crude futures and gold ended lower on the week in what has been a rough stretch for the commodities market. Commodities rallied to start the year thanks to a weaker dollar, as well as "a cooling U.S. economy, a resurgent China and a recovering Europe," says Goldman Sachs economist Jeffrey Currie. More recently, though, a rising dollar, stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and "a seasonal slowdown in China's economy" have created headwinds for oil and metals.
Still, Currie believes "fundamentals will rebound this spring" and maintains a bullish outlook on commodities. Investors sharing the same sentiment can find plenty of opportunities among the best energy stocks or the top gold stocks. And for a broader approach, these are the best commodity ETFs to buy now.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Delta-8 and -9-THCO Classified as Schedule I Drugs: This Week in Cannabis Investing
The Drug Enforcement Agency said delta cannabinoids, including Delta-8 and -9-THCO, are synthetically derived from hemp, and, therefore, are not considered hemp.
By Morgan Paxhia • Published
-
The SECURE 2.0 Act’s Five Biggest Winners
Almost anyone planning for retirement wins with the SECURE 2.0 Act provisions, but some people could be bigger winners than others.
By Pam Krueger • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Hot Inflation Data Sends Stocks Lower
While Roku and Cisco Systems got a lift after earnings, Paramount Global didn't fare so well.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Up After Strong Retail Sales Data
A round of well-received earnings helped the Nasdaq outperform Wednesday.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Inflation Data
The January CPI report showed inflation remained stubbornly high last month, all but ensuring more Fed rate hikes.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher Ahead of CPI
Technology and communication services stocks outperformed in a strong session for the major benchmarks.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Drops as Lyft Stock Slides
While the Nasdaq closed lower for a third straight day, strength in the energy sector lifted the S&P 500 and Dow.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump On Interest Rate Worries
The major indexes finished lower for a second straight day on hawkish talk from a Fed official.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
67 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2023
dividend stocks The highest yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
By Dan Burrows • Last updated