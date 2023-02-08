Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Fed Speeches
The major indexes finished lower Wednesday amid hawkish commentary from several Federal Reserve officials.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Selling on Wall Street resumed Wednesday, with the major benchmarks spending the entirety of the session in negative territory.
In focus today were speeches from several Federal Reserve officials – especially following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's message yesterday that indicated the central bank's fight against inflation is far from over. The latest batch of earnings reports also moved stocks. These included well-received results for ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies (UBER (opens in new tab)) and pharmacy chain CVS Health (CVS (opens in new tab)).
The most talked about Fed comments today came from New York Fed President John Williams. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), Williams said that the Fed still has its work cut out for it, and that the central bank will likely have to maintain a "sufficiently restrictive stance on policy" for a few years in order to bring inflation down to its 2% target.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
"U.S. stocks declined after [New York Fed President] Williams did the pushback that everyone was expecting Fed Chair Powell to do," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA (opens in new tab). "Williams quickly sank risk appetite after he reminded Wall Street that if financial conditions loosen, higher rates may be needed."
On the earnings front, Uber stock jumped 5.5% after the company said fourth-quarter revenue surged 49% year-over-year to $8.6 billion, while adjusted earnings rose to $665 million from $86 million in the year-ago period. Gross bookings were also up, jumping 19% to $30.7 billion.
Meanwhile, CVS reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.99 per share on $83.8 billion in revenue. Both figures were higher on a year-over-year basis and came in above consensus estimates. The real news for CVS, though, was that it agreed to buy Oak Street Health (OSH (opens in new tab), +4.6%) – an operator of primary care centers across the U.S. – for $10.6 billion, including debt. CVS stock rose 3.5% on the day.
As for the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 33,949, the S&P 500 shed 1.1% to 4,117, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.7% to 11,910.
The Best Tech Stocks to Buy
Today's underperformance by the Nasdaq marks a change of pace to what we've seen for most of 2023. Year-to-date, the tech-heavy index is up 13.8%, compared to a 7.3% gain for the S&P 500 and a 2.4% return for the Dow. This follows an absolutely terrible 2022 for the tech sector, which "fell victim to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) campaign to quell inflation by aggressively raising rates," says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
And even "as the Fed continues to make clear that its job isn't finished, tech stocks nonetheless continue to lead market rallies," Krosby adds. Part of this, she says, is the robust cost-cutting measures technology companies have taken in recent months, including layoffs. But investors are also looking for innovation from these firms, the kind that propels them into our everyday lives. The strategist points to artificial intelligence (AI) as one potential catalyst "that helps drive the sector into its next phase," which makes these top AI stocks worth a closer look. For investors looking for even more opportunities, here are the best tech stocks to buy now. Many names featured on this list are focused on secular megatrends that could continue to power growth for years to come, including AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Estate Planning? Four Strategies for Leaving Assets to Your Heirs
No family is exactly like another, so here are some considerations to help you decide which distribution strategy best suits your situation, values and goals.
By Indrika Arnold, CFP® • Published
-
Auto-Callable Yield Notes Are the Income Stream Nobody’s Talking About
Auto-callable yield notes, or ACYNs, let investors diversify their investments and fortify their retirement income when stocks and bonds are letting them down.
By Adam J. Bruno, Certified Financial Fiduciary® • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Volatility Picks Up After Powell Comments
Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the biggest movers today as bankruptcy buzz swirled.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Bleak Big Tech Earnings, Jobs Shocker
Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) all reported quarterly profit that fell short of estimates.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Skyrockets After Meta Earnings, Buyback News
The Dow, on the other hand, closed lower on disappointing guidance from Merck (MRK).
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain Ahead of Fed Meeting
Exxon Mobil (XOM) and General Motors (GM) both popped after reporting solid earnings.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
A busy week on Wall Street kicked off with losses for the major benchmarks.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End the Week on a High Note
Intel stock plunged after a big earnings miss, but encouraging inflation and consumer sentiment data created tailwinds for the broad market.
By Karee Venema • Published