Stock Market Today: Volatility Picks Up After Powell Comments
Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the biggest movers today as bankruptcy buzz swirled.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks struggled for direction Tuesday as investors took in comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The major benchmarks initially shrugged off early weakness to trade higher after Powell took the mic at the Economic Club of Washington D.C. And though the buying power briefly faded as the head of the central bank indicated there was more work to be done to bring down inflation, stocks found their footing by the close.
While Powell began his conversation with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein by saying that the disinflationary process has begun, he added that the Fed is ultimately data-dependent. "So if we continue to get, for example, strong labor-market reports [like in the January jobs report] or higher inflation reports, it may well be the case that we have to do more," Powell said.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
"Powell gave a similar message at last Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee press conference: The disinflation process has begun," says Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "It is still early in the process, and the Fed wants to see lower inflation out of core service ex-housing sectors. Low inflation is likely to come with a higher unemployment rate." Overall, Ren says, the Fed chair's message was "fairly balanced."
Although Powell's comments sparked volatility in afternoon trading, the major benchmarks eventually stabilized to close higher on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% to 34,156, the S&P 500 gained 1.3% to 4,164, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9% to 12,113.
Bed Bath & Beyond Gets Crushed
Fed Chair Powell's interview with David Rubenstein was the marquee event of the day, but there was plenty of single-stock news for investors to sift through as well. Most notably, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY (opens in new tab)) said that it will sell preferred stock and warrants in an effort to raise cash and avoid bankruptcy. The embattled homegoods retailer has reportedly secured commitments (opens in new tab) to raise more than $1 billion from the sale.
"Unfortunately, we see a low probability that the company will be able to raise equity and view this as a 'last gasp' before filing for bankruptcy protection," says Wedbush analyst Seth Basham, who has an Underperform (Sell) rating on BBBY. Wall Street was also less than impressed with the news, sending the retail stock down 48.6% in today's trading. "In the event the transactions are successful, BBBY common shares could rise as they are trading like options on the company's survival, but the ultimate value would be undermined by this highly dilutive offering of preferred stock that would have priority over the common shares."
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
The tide could be turning for the beaten-down technology sector, which makes these top tech stocks worth a closer look.
By Tom Taulli • Published
-
Credit Cards vs. Debit Cards: Which is Better for You?
Credit cards vs. debit cards — what's the difference? Which is best? Personal finance experts perennially disagree on which type of plastic brings more benefit.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Bleak Big Tech Earnings, Jobs Shocker
Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) all reported quarterly profit that fell short of estimates.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Skyrockets After Meta Earnings, Buyback News
The Dow, on the other hand, closed lower on disappointing guidance from Merck (MRK).
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain Ahead of Fed Meeting
Exxon Mobil (XOM) and General Motors (GM) both popped after reporting solid earnings.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
A busy week on Wall Street kicked off with losses for the major benchmarks.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End the Week on a High Note
Intel stock plunged after a big earnings miss, but encouraging inflation and consumer sentiment data created tailwinds for the broad market.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Feb. 6-10)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Last updated