Stock Market Today: Goldman, Travelers Drag Dow Lower
The Nasdaq, meanwhile, extended its daily win streak to seven.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks took different directions to start the short week. (Monday was a stock market holiday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.)
While the tech-heavy Nasdaq kept its win streak alive, disappointing earnings from financial giant Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab)) pressured the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average.
This morning, Goldman Sachs said fourth-quarter profit plunged 66% year-over-year to $3.32 per share as merger-and-acquisition activity dried up amid rising interest rates and an uncertain economic backdrop. Revenue fell 16% to $10.6 billion. Both figures fell short of analysts' consensus estimates, and the stock plummeted 6.5% in reaction.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Travelers Companies (TRV (opens in new tab)) also created headwinds for the Dow on Tuesday. Shares slid 4.6% after the insurance company said it expects Q4 earnings to come in lower than expected due to what CEO Alan Schnitzer called "catastrophic weather." TRV is slated on the earnings calendar to report its full fourth-quarter results before the market opens next Tuesday, Jan. 24.
At the close, the Dow was down 1.1% at 33,910, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 3,990. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, gained 0.1% to 11,095, its seventh straight win.
The Best Dow Dividend Stocks
Despite today's lower finish for the Dow and S&P 500, it's been a pretty strong start for the equities market. Year-to-date gains for the major benchmarks range from 2.3% to 6%. According to John Osterweis, founder and co-chief investment officer at Osterweis Capital Management, investors can expect higher future returns, too.
But there's no clear timeline as to when the market will shift from bear market to bull market, and stock prices could go lower in the meantime. So what are investors to do? "The key is to position portfolios to withstand the near-term risks stemming from possible recession and inflationary cost pressures on the one hand, and on the other, to benefit from the eventual economic upturn that will inevitably follow any slowdown," Osterweis says.
This can include buying the best dividend stocks, which Osterweis says can "prove to be superior investments." Additionally, investors should seek out companies "with strong balance sheets and substantial cash flows" as they "are better able to navigate difficult times and are thus able to gain market share during rough periods." These are qualities found in the best Dow dividend stocks, which provide investors with reliability and stability, as well as market-beating yields.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Child Tax Credit Changes and FAQs for Your 2022 Tax Return
Tax Breaks The bigger and better child tax credit that applied for 2021 is gone, replaced by a new set of rules for taking the credit on 2022 returns.
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
9 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now
ETFs These commodity ETFs offer investors exposure to the diverse asset class, which is a helpful hedge against inflation.
By Jeff Reeves • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Consumer Sentiment Data
A rough start to Friday's session couldn't keep the major benchmarks from extending their daily winning streaks.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 16-20)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Inflation Eases
Data from the Labor Department showed consumer prices fell for a sixth straight month in December.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Climbs for Fourth Straight Day Ahead of CPI
Economists expect tomorrow's CPI to show inflation continued to moderate in December.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble Ahead of CPI, Q4 Earnings Season
It was another choppy session for the major indexes, although the price action ultimately resolved higher.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Tesla, Coinbase Stocks Soar
Bed Bath & Beyond was another big winner on Monday, despite last week's bankruptcy warning.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Jobs Data Sparks More Selling for Stocks
Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the worst stocks today after the embattled retailer fueled bankruptcy speculation.
By Karee Venema • Published