Is the Stock Market Open on Veterans Day 2022?
The stock market is open on Veterans Day, but the bond market and post office are both closed.
Veterans Day in the U.S. will occur on Friday, Nov. 11, and the stock market will be open for a full day of trading.
However, there are plenty of places that will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
The post office, for one, closes on Veterans Day, as do most banks. Several private businesses also choose to observe the holiday. Additionally, many publicly traded companies offer veterans free meals, discounts and coupons. For instance, veterans can get a free coffee at Starbucks (SBUX (opens in new tab)) or a free meal at the Olive Garden, which is owned by Darden Restaurants (DRI (opens in new tab)).
And while the bond market is also closed for Veterans Day, investors will be able to trade stocks during the usual hours of 9:30. a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET on both the Nasdaq Stock Market and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays has actually grown by one in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day (opens in new tab), which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.
2022 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Feb. 21
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 14
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 15
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 27
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 30
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 20
|Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 1
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 23
|Christmas Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Christmas Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 30
|New Year's Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
