Is the Stock Market Open on Veterans Day 2022?

The stock market is open on Veterans Day, but the bond market and post office are both closed.

is the stock market open on veterans day? american flag
(Image credit: Getty Images )
Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Veterans Day in the U.S. will occur on Friday, Nov. 11, and the stock market will be open for a full day of trading. 

However, there are plenty of places that will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

The post office, for one, closes on Veterans Day, as do most banks. Several private businesses also choose to observe the holiday. Additionally, many publicly traded companies offer veterans free meals, discounts and coupons. For instance, veterans can get a free coffee at Starbucks (SBUX (opens in new tab)) or a free meal at the Olive Garden, which is owned by Darden Restaurants (DRI (opens in new tab)).

And while the bond market is also closed for Veterans Day, investors will be able to trade stocks during the usual hours of 9:30. a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET on both the Nasdaq Stock Market and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays has actually grown by one in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day (opens in new tab), which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.

 2022 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets*
Monday, Feb. 21Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 14Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Friday, April 15Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 27Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, May 30Memorial DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, June 20Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, July 1Friday Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 5Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 10Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Friday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 24Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 25Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 23Christmas Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 26Christmas Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Dec. 30New Year's Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

