Are Banks Open on Veterans Day in 2023?
Veterans Day is just around the corner, which has folks many wondering if banks are open on Saturday, November 11.
Are banks open on Veterans Day in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are wondering just ahead of the holiday that honors those who have served in the military. The answer is no, banks are not open on Saturday, November 11.
Veterans Day, which is known as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other countries, is a federal holiday that occurs each year on November 11. It marks the day in 1918 an agreement was signed between Germany and the Allied nations to end World War I. It is one of 11 bank holidays this year.
Many folks will choose to spend the holiday with family and friends, attending a local parade or supporting a veteran-owned business. Others might want to take a few minutes talking with a vet they know closely about their financial health. For instance, Kiplinger editors uncovered these five little-known benefits provided to veterans by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), including a clothing allowance.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
We've also taken a closer look at ten programs available to help offset the financial circumstances that are specific to service members – including one for those called to active duty whose compensation could be cut from their regular job while they are away.
As for those wondering "Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?," the answer to that is no. However, that's not because Veterans Day is a stock market holiday, but rather, it falls on a Saturday in 2023, and the stock market is never open on Saturdays.
Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.
Bank holidays 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 2
|Monday
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|January 16
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|February 20
|Monday
|President's Day
|May 29
|Monday
|Memorial Day
|June 19
|Monday
|Juneteenth
|July 4
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|September 4
|Monday
|Labor Day
|October 9
|Monday
|Columbus Day
|November 11
|Saturday
|Veterans Day
|November 23
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Day
|December 25
|Monday
|Christmas Day
* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Is the Stock Market Open on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day is typically not a stock market holiday, but this year the annual celebration of service members falls on a Saturday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
NASA's New, Free Streaming Service To Take Off This Week
NASA+ will be ad-free and feature Emmy-award winning live shows and original series. It launches on November 8 and — did we mention that it's free?
By Joey Solitro Published