Are banks open on Veterans Day in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are wondering just ahead of the holiday that honors those who have served in the military. The answer is no, banks are not open on Saturday, November 11.

Veterans Day, which is known as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other countries, is a federal holiday that occurs each year on November 11. It marks the day in 1918 an agreement was signed between Germany and the Allied nations to end World War I. It is one of 11 bank holidays this year.

Many folks will choose to spend the holiday with family and friends, attending a local parade or supporting a veteran-owned business. Others might want to take a few minutes talking with a vet they know closely about their financial health. For instance, Kiplinger editors uncovered these five little-known benefits provided to veterans by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) , including a clothing allowance.

We've also taken a closer look at ten programs available to help offset the financial circumstances that are specific to service members – including one for those called to active duty whose compensation could be cut from their regular job while they are away.

As for those wondering "Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?," the answer to that is no. However, that's not because Veterans Day is a stock market holiday , but rather, it falls on a Saturday in 2023, and the stock market is never open on Saturdays.

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.

Bank holidays 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Day Holiday January 2 Monday New Year's Day (Observed) January 16 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Day February 20 Monday President's Day May 29 Monday Memorial Day June 19 Monday Juneteenth July 4 Tuesday Independence Day September 4 Monday Labor Day October 9 Monday Columbus Day November 11 Saturday Veterans Day November 23 Thursday Thanksgiving Day December 25 Monday Christmas Day

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.