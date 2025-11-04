Three Veterans Charities to Support As Charitable Season Starts

If you're looking for a worthwhile cause to support for Veterans Day and beyond, consider these three highly rated charities that support veterans and their families.

A medical professional stands by while a recovering veteran walks on a treadmill.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Patch's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in Features

As giving season gets underway, you may be wondering how to contribute this year. Will you give the gift of your time on Giving Tuesday, which this year falls on December 2, or donate funds to a worthy cause, reaping tax benefits as you do so?

With around 1.8 million nonprofits in the U.S. vying for donations, it's can be hard to choose where to direct your cash for maximum impact. One sector you may have overlooked before now is support for veterans and their families.

Men and women who've served in the armed forces experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), financial strain and homelessness at a higher rate than the general population. If you wish to help, consider donating to these top-rated organizations that support those who served in the military.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

A note on donating with confidence

Donating money is easier when you're safe in the knowledge it will be used effectively and make a real difference to people's lives. The organizations listed below have received an A rating from CharityWatch — a group that rates charities based on their financial efficiency and other factors — and a score of 90% or higher from charity evaluating service Charity Navigator, which means they exceed or meet best practices and industry standards across almost all areas.

Homes for Our Troops

Homes for Our Troops (HFOT) builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. With 69 projects recently under way nationwide, HFOT has built 417 homes for severely injured veterans across the country.

CharityWatch: A
Charity Navigator: 98%

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America advocates for and supports post-9/11 veterans through policy initiatives, community building, and access to mental health and transition resources.

Since its start 20 years ago, the IAVA has fought to win passage of various legislation that supports vet­erans, including the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which expanded education benefits for veterans; the Deborah Sampson Act, which improved services for women veterans; and the PACT Act, which increased access to care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and other hazardous substances.

CharityWatch: A–
Charity Navigator: 100%

Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund supports critically wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans and their families. The organization provides immediate financial assistance as well as ongoing services, such as help with career transitions.

It processes, on average, 170 grant requests each day, typically delivering assistance within 24 to 48 hours of receiving an emergency request, and within a week for nonurgent cases.

CharityWatch: A+
Charity Navigator: 100%

Related content

Emma Patch
Emma Patch
Senior Writer, Kiplinger Personal Finance

Emma Patch joined Kiplinger in 2020. She previously interned for Kiplinger's Retirement Report and before that, for a boutique investment firm in New York City. She served as editor-at-large and features editor for Middlebury College's student newspaper, The Campus. She specializes in travel, student debt and a number of other personal finance topics. Born in London, Emma grew up in Connecticut and now lives in Washington, D.C.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8