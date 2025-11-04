Three Veterans Charities to Support As Charitable Season Starts

As giving season gets underway, you may be wondering how to contribute this year. Will you give the gift of your time on Giving Tuesday, which this year falls on December 2, or donate funds to a worthy cause, reaping tax benefits as you do so?

With around 1.8 million nonprofits in the U.S. vying for donations, it's can be hard to choose where to direct your cash for maximum impact. One sector you may have overlooked before now is support for veterans and their families.

Men and women who've served in the armed forces experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), financial strain and homelessness at a higher rate than the general population. If you wish to help, consider donating to these top-rated organizations that support those who served in the military.

A note on donating with confidence

Donating money is easier when you're safe in the knowledge it will be used effectively and make a real difference to people's lives. The organizations listed below have received an A rating from CharityWatch — a group that rates charities based on their financial efficiency and other factors — and a score of 90% or higher from charity evaluating service Charity Navigator, which means they exceed or meet best practices and industry standards across almost all areas.

Homes for Our Troops

Homes for Our Troops (HFOT) builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. With 69 projects recently under way nationwide, HFOT has built 417 homes for severely injured veterans across the country.

CharityWatch: A

Charity Navigator: 98%

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America advocates for and supports post-9/11 veterans through policy initiatives, community building, and access to mental health and transition resources.

Since its start 20 years ago, the IAVA has fought to win passage of various legislation that supports vet­erans, including the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which expanded education benefits for veterans; the Deborah Sampson Act, which improved services for women veterans; and the PACT Act, which increased access to care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and other hazardous substances.

CharityWatch: A–

Charity Navigator: 100%

Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund supports critically wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans and their families. The organization provides immediate financial assistance as well as ongoing services, such as help with career transitions.

It processes, on average, 170 grant requests each day, typically delivering assistance within 24 to 48 hours of receiving an emergency request, and within a week for nonurgent cases.

CharityWatch: A+

Charity Navigator: 100%