Four Military Benefits That Have Helped My Family
Military life can be challenging for servicemembers and their families, but they're offered some significant financial benefits to help cushion the blow.
My husband, Tom, has served for 19 years. Currently, he’s a full-time pilot in the Air National Guard, and he previously spent more than a decade as an active-duty member of the Air Force.
Military life comes with plenty of challenges: frequent duty-station relocations, irregular work schedules and overseas deployments, to name a few that we’ve been through. But servicemembers also have access to some significant financial benefits. In recognition of Veterans Day this November, I’m sharing below a few that are impactful for my family.
1. Housing allowance
One helpful perk is a tax-free subsidy, known as the basic allowance for housing, that covers all or part of your monthly rent or mortgage payment if you don’t live in government-provided housing on a military base. The amount you receive depends on the location of your duty station, your rank and whether you have dependents. You can use the BAH calculator to look up the value of your subsidy based on those factors.
2. Free college
The Post-9/11 GI Bill covers the full cost of in-state tuition and fees at public colleges for up to 36 months (four academic years). Or, if you go to a private or foreign college, you get up to a certain amount per year; for the current academic year, the rate is $29,921. The Post-9/11 GI Bill also provides money for housing, books and supplies, and tutors, among other expenses. Those who served on active duty for at least 36 months or meet certain other requirements are eligible for the full GI Bill benefit.
One of the best features is that if you’ve served for at least six years and commit to four more, you can transfer your benefits to your spouse or children. Tom has done that, splitting his benefits so that our two young sons will someday be able to use them for their educational expenses.
3. Retirement security
Military members can use the Thrift Savings Plan, a tax-advantaged retirement plan that’s similar to a 401(k). The TSP has low fees, with the expense ratio on its funds recently ranging from 0.036% to 0.051%. Under the military’s blended retirement system (BRS), which went into effect in 2018, servicemembers get an automatic TSP contribution from the government equaling 1% of their basic pay, plus a matching contribution of up to an additional 4% of pay after you’ve served for two years.
Pensions have become rare in the private sector. But military members who complete at least 20 years of active-duty service are eligible for a lifetime pension, and the payments start when they exit the military. If you retire at the 20-year mark, the government calculates the average of your highest 36 months of basic pay, and under the BRS, you receive a pension equal to 40% of that amount. For each year you serve beyond 20, you get an additional 2%. (Servicemembers who joined before 2018 and did not opt in to the BRS are eligible for a 50% pension when they reach 20 years of service, with 2.5% added on for each year past 20 — but they don’t get government contributions to the TSP.)
4. Low-cost life insurance
Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance provides coverage at a low rate regardless of the servicemember’s age or health. To get the maximum $500,000 in coverage, servicemembers pay $26 a month in premiums. Spouses can also get coverage of up to $100,000 through Family SGLI; rates vary by age. A spouse between ages 35 and 39 can get $100,000 in coverage for $4.70 a month.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Lisa has been the editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance since June 2023. Previously, she spent more than a decade reporting and writing for the magazine on a variety of topics, including credit, banking and retirement. She has shared her expertise as a guest on the Today Show, CNN, Fox, NPR, Cheddar and many other media outlets around the nation. Lisa graduated from Ball State University and received the school’s “Graduate of the Last Decade” award in 2014. A military spouse, she has moved around the U.S. and currently lives in the Philadelphia area with her husband and two sons.
