Thrift Savings Plan Contribution Limits for 2024 and 2025

The Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a retirement plan for federal employees and uniformed service members, is the nation's largest defined contribution plan, with seven million participants and over $845 billion in assets . Whether you're a long-standing service member or a new federal employee, understanding the TSP can significantly impact your financial future.

What Is a Thrift Savings Plan?

The Thrift Savings Plan is a defined contribution plan for federal government employees and uniformed service members, including the Ready Reserve. The TSP was established in the Federal Employees Retirement System Act of 1986 by Congress. Today, it offers the same savings and tax benefits that many private companies offer employees under 401(k) plans.

Like the 401(k), you contribute to your account during your working years with earnings accumulating over time. The purpose of the TSP is to give service members and government employees long-term retirement savings. If you’re covered by the Federal Employees’ Retirement System (FERS), the TSP is one part of a three-part retirement package that also includes Social Security and your FERS annuity. If you’re a member of the uniformed services or covered by the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS), the TSP supplements your military retired pay or CSRS.

The TSP offers several advantages:

Automatic payroll deductions

A diversified choice of investment options

The choice of pre-tax contributions with tax-deferred investment earnings, or Roth after-tax contributions with tax-free earnings at retirement.

Low administrative and investment costs

If you’re an employee covered by FERS or a uniformed services member covered by BRS, you may qualify for agency/service contributions .

. You may be able to access to your money while you are still employed by the federal government

while you are still employed by the federal government Death benefits for your spouse

A variety of distribution options in retirement

Who can use Thrift Savings Plans?

Most full- or part-time employees of the U.S. government are eligible to participate in the TSP, including federal employees, those working for executive branch agencies, Congress and the Postal Service, members of the Uniformed Services, including active duty or Ready Reserve, Public Health Service employees, and civilians and active employees in certain other categories of government service.

Making contributions

If you are a FERS employee, you are automatically enrolled in the TSP, and 5% of your base salary is deducted from your paycheck and deposited into your TSP account for each pay period (if you were hired on or after October 1, 2020). If you became a federal employee between August 1, 2010, and September 30, 2020, you were automatically enrolled at 3%. You will receive Agency/Service matching contributions on the first 5% you contribute.

The first 3% is matched dollar-for-dollar by your agency or service; the next 2% is matched at 50 cents on the dollar. So, when you contribute 5% of your basic pay, your agency contributes an amount equal to 4%. With the Agency/Service Automatic (1%) contribution, your agency/service puts in a total of 5%.

If you stop contributing to your TSP, your agency matching contributions will also stop. However, the automatic (1%) contribution will continue to be added to your account. You can contribute more than 5%, but your agency only matches the first 5% you contribute. BRS members who started service on or after January 1, 2018, will begin receiving matching contributions after two years of service. CSRS and non-BRS uniformed services participants do not receive matching contributions.

Thrift Savings Plan Contribution Limits 2024

Contributing to your TSP automatically from your paycheck before taxes lets your money grow tax-deferred until you withdraw it. You can also opt to make Roth contributions in a Roth TSP. Much like with a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k), a Roth TSP won't give you a tax break now, but you can withdraw the funds tax-free in retirement. In 2024, TSP contribution limits are $23,000, with a catch-up contribution limit of $7,500. Including the catch-up contribution, the total is $30,500. This limit applies to the combined total of traditional and Roth contributions . For uniformed service members, this does not apply to traditional contributions from combat-zone pay.

Thrift Savings Plan Contribution Limits 2025

In 2025, contribution limits are $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. The catch-up contribution limit is $7,500, the same as in 2024, making the total contribution limit $31,00 for service members and government employees 50 and over. Also, new in 2025, TSP participants aged 60, 61, 62, and 63 who are eligible for catch-up contributions will have a higher catch-up limit of $11,250 instead of $7,500. After that, the so-called super catch-up limit will revert back to the regular catch-up limit amount.

TSP investment options

These three ways to invest in your TSP can help you meet your retirement goals.

Lifecycle Funds (L Funds) : L Funds, life-cycle or target date funds, allow you to invest your entire portfolio in a single L Fund to get the best return on your money and with the amount of risk you're most comfortable with.



: L Funds, life-cycle or target date funds, allow you to invest your entire portfolio in a single L Fund to get the best return on your money and with the amount of risk you're most comfortable with. Individual TSP funds: Choose a mix of investments from individual TSP investment funds — G, F, C, S, — and I Funds, which may include short-term U.S. Treasury securities, stocks and bonds.



Choose a mix of investments from individual TSP investment funds — G, F, C, S, — and I Funds, which may include short-term U.S. Treasury securities, stocks and bonds. Mutual funds : Through the mutual fund window, you can invest a portion of your TSP savings in your choice of available mutual funds. However, you must meet certain eligibility requirements and pay the necessary fees.





Bottom Line

The TSP is a defined contribution plan for federal employees and uniformed service members that sets aside money for retirement from each pay period. TSPs typically have low or no administrative fees, employer matching, and diversified investment options. A TSP can be rolled into another retirement account when an employee leaves federal employment. TSPs also offer multiple withdrawal options, which allow participants to have a steady income stream during retirement. To learn more, check out https://www.tsp.gov/ .





