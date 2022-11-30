CrowdStrike Stock Is a Screaming Buy, Wall Street Says
Analysts say CrowdStrike (CRWD) is on deep discount after shares plunged following disappointing guidance.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Analysts say CrowdStrike (CRWD (opens in new tab)) is a buy on the dip after shares in the cybersecurity company lost more than 20% of their value at one point in early Wednesday trading.
CrowdStrike, which provides cloud-based (opens in new tab) data protection, threat intelligence and security services, posted third-quarter results late Tuesday that exceeded Wall Street estimates, but the firm issued a disappointing revenue outlook for the current quarter.
For the record, CrowdStrike reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents. That beat the Street's average estimate for adjusted EPS of 32 cents, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Revenue came in at $580.9 million, easily topping analysts' forecast for $475.1 million in revenue.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Stocks, however, are forward looking, and thus shares in CrowdStrike cratered after management warned that ongoing fourth-quarter revenue was likely to disappoint the Street. CrowdStrike forecast current-quarter revenue in a range of $619.1 million to $628.2 million, whereas analysts were looking for revenue of $633.9 million.
CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said new subscriptions came in below expectations as enterprise customers fret about an economic slowdown (opens in new tab).
"We expect these macro headwinds to persist through Q4," Kurtz said on a conference call with analysts.
And yet analysts who follow CrowdStrike largely shrugged off the news and maintained their highly bullish stance on the name.
For example, CFRA Research analyst Janice Quek maintained her Strong Buy recommendation on shares in CrowdStrike, even as she lowered her target price to $157 from $281.
"We see evidence of continuing strong demand and healthy cybersecurity (opens in new tab) budgets, albeit a moderating pace of purchase activity and lengthening sales cycles with non-enterprise accounts that will shrink sequential net ARR [annual recurring revenue] growth in the short term," Quek wrote in a note to clients.
The analyst's new price target of $157 still gives CrowdStrike stock implied upside of more than 40% in the next 12 months or so.
Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala, who rates CrowdStrike at Overweight (the equivalent of Buy), said the steep pullback in CRWD stock provides "an attractive entry point to accumulate shares in a premier software-as-a-service (opens in new tab) security franchise."
And those two analysts are hardly alone in their optimism.
CrowdStrike receives a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy (opens in new tab) from the 40 analysts covering the stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Twenty-nine analysts rate CrowdStrike at Strong Buy, eight say Buy and three have it at Hold.
Perhaps most intriguing, after Wednesday's rout, the Street's average price target of $187.31 gives CRWD stock implied upside (opens in new tab) of 70% in the next year or so.
Dan Burrows is a financial writer at Kiplinger, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
ADP: Hiring Slows in November to a Nearly Two-Year Low
The November ADP report showed that job growth is starting to cool in response to the Fed's efforts to fight inflation.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
How Parents Can Teach Their Kids About Cryptocurrency
Starting with explaining the concept of money to begin with can help them grasp the concept of digital currencies.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert • Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower for a Second Straight Day
Today's economic data included updates on home prices and consumer confidence.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
The Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to the Pros
Volatility in prices for crude has made finding the best oil stocks to buy a bit trickier as we head into 2023.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Nov. 28-Dec. 2)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
dividend stocks Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip to Start the Week
Conflicting messages from Fed officials sparked choppy trading today.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Climbing on Interest-Rate Optimism
Investors continued to cheer Thursday's inflation update, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 scoring their best week in months.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lift Off After Encouraging Inflation Report
The major market indexes rallied to their best day in two years after data showed inflation slowed in October.
By Karee Venema • Published