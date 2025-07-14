If You'd Put $1,000 Into Procter & Gamble Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Procter & Gamble stock is a dependable dividend grower, but a disappointing long-term holding.
Procter & Gamble (PG) is about as blue as a blue chip stock can be. Sadly for long-term shareholders, this battleship of a defensive dividend-paying name has delivered underwhelming returns vs the broader market for a very long time.
Founded in the first half of the 19th century, P&G has grown into the world's largest consumer products company by market value, boasting a vast portfolio of billion-dollar brands. From Tide laundry detergent to Crest toothpaste to Pampers diapers, today, P&G sells its wares in more than 150 countries.
And yet even as Procter & Gamble expanded its dominance in the U.S. and spread around the globe, it never wavered in its commitment to returning cash to shareholders through dividends. Indeed, P&G has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1891.
Even more impressively, P&G has increased its payout every year for nearly seven decades. As a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, Procter & Gamble has more than earned its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks to buy for dependable dividend growth.
Between its dividend increases and the fundamental nature of its business – sales of toothpaste and diapers tend to hold up in tough times – PG stock is considered a classic defensive name.
Heck, this Buy-rated Dow Jones stock has been a component of the blue-chip benchmark since 1932.
There's no questioning the company's illustrious history. P&G stock's past performance, however, isn't quite as distinguished.
The bottom line on PG stock?
There's no way around it: P&G stock has been a market laggard for ages.
To be fair, over its lifetime as a publicly traded company, PG has outperformed the broader market, generating a total return (price change plus dividends) of 11.1%. The S&P 500's total return comes to 10.6% over the same span.
That's good.
The problem is that if you look at time frames more relevant to shareholders alive today, Procter & Gamble stock is kind of a bust.
It lags the broader market on an annualized total return basis over the past one-, three-, five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year periods – and by painfully wide margins, too.
To get a sense of what this underperformance looks like on a brokerage statement, have a look at the above chart. It shows that if you put $1,000 into P&G stock 20 years ago, it would today be worth about $5,200. That's an annualized return of 8.6%.
The same thousand bucks invested in the S&P 500 would today be worth about $7,600 – or an annualized return of 10.7%.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and Wall Street does mostly like P&G stock at current levels. Of the 25 analysts covering PG surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 11 call it a Strong Buy, five rate it at Buy and eight say Hold. A lone analyst has a Sell recommendation on the name.
That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy – albeit with somewhat mixed conviction.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, SmartMoney, InvestorPlace, DailyFinance and other tier 1 national publications. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Consumer Reports and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among many other outlets. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about markets and macroeconomics.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade individual stocks or securities. He is eternally long the U.S equity market, primarily through tax-advantaged accounts.
