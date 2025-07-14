Procter & Gamble (PG) is about as blue as a blue chip stock can be. Sadly for long-term shareholders, this battleship of a defensive dividend-paying name has delivered underwhelming returns vs the broader market for a very long time.

Founded in the first half of the 19th century, P&G has grown into the world's largest consumer products company by market value, boasting a vast portfolio of billion-dollar brands. From Tide laundry detergent to Crest toothpaste to Pampers diapers, today, P&G sells its wares in more than 150 countries.

And yet even as Procter & Gamble expanded its dominance in the U.S. and spread around the globe, it never wavered in its commitment to returning cash to shareholders through dividends. Indeed, P&G has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1891.

Even more impressively, P&G has increased its payout every year for nearly seven decades. As a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, Procter & Gamble has more than earned its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks to buy for dependable dividend growth .

Between its dividend increases and the fundamental nature of its business – sales of toothpaste and diapers tend to hold up in tough times – PG stock is considered a classic defensive name.

Heck, this Buy-rated Dow Jones stock has been a component of the blue-chip benchmark since 1932.

There's no questioning the company's illustrious history. P&G stock's past performance, however, isn't quite as distinguished.

The bottom line on PG stock?

There's no way around it: P&G stock has been a market laggard for ages.

To be fair, over its lifetime as a publicly traded company, PG has outperformed the broader market, generating a total return (price change plus dividends) of 11.1%. The S&P 500's total return comes to 10.6% over the same span.

That's good.

The problem is that if you look at time frames more relevant to shareholders alive today, Procter & Gamble stock is kind of a bust.

It lags the broader market on an annualized total return basis over the past one-, three-, five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year periods – and by painfully wide margins, too.

To get a sense of what this underperformance looks like on a brokerage statement, have a look at the above chart. It shows that if you put $1,000 into P&G stock 20 years ago, it would today be worth about $5,200. That's an annualized return of 8.6%.

The same thousand bucks invested in the S&P 500 would today be worth about $7,600 – or an annualized return of 10.7%.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and Wall Street does mostly like P&G stock at current levels. Of the 25 analysts covering PG surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence , 11 call it a Strong Buy, five rate it at Buy and eight say Hold. A lone analyst has a Sell recommendation on the name.

That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy – albeit with somewhat mixed conviction.