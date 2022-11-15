Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

Warren Buffett's stock picks ain't what they used to be.

The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in new tab)) equity portfolio has changed dramatically over the past few years. For one, Berkshire Hathaway's investment arm has gained a taste for growth plays.

Although old-guard favorites such as American Express and Coca-Cola still form the core of the portfolio, Buffett & Co. have taken a shine to names such as Apple and Amazon.com, and even to lesser-known firms such as Snowflake and Nu Holdings.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Berkshire Hathaway initiated a huge stake in Taiwan Semiconductor in the third quarter of 2022. It's probably fair to assume that few folks anticipated Buffett building a big position in the world's largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Berkshire owned Intel a decade ago, but it left a bad taste in Buffett's mouth and he dumped the holding in fairly short order. Suffice to say that chip stocks have never really been his favorite.

One thing that hasn't changed, however, is Buffett's preference for maintaining a highly concentrated portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway's five largest holdings comprise 75% of the portfolio's total value. The top 10 account for 87%. But whether we're talking about Berkshire's biggest bets or the scores of stocks it maintains at the margins, Buffett's focus shifted after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the investment landscape.

Buffett owned airline stocks at the start of 2020; now he holds none. Banks were aces among Buffett stocks to begin 2020; Berkshire spent the past two-plus years kicking most of them to the curb. And it seems like only yesterday that Buffett was an enthusiastic buyer of select pharmaceutical names. Today, most of those positions have been closed out too.

The good news is that Buffett remains bullish on equities in 2022. The S&P 500 logged its worst first nine months of a year in decades. Naturally, the world's greatest long-term investor used the swoon as an opportunity to scoop up stocks at increasingly attractive prices.

Indeed, after being a net seller of equities in 2021, Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $45 billion through the first six months of 2022. Most recently, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Berkshire spent a net of $3.6 billion on stocks.

Buffett and his lieutenants initiated positions in three companies (Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Financial Group and Louisiana Pacific), added to Berkshire's stakes in four companies, reduced exposure to five holdings (most notably U.S. Bancorp (opens in new tab)), and exited one position entirely (Store Capital.) That's according to Berkshire Hathaway's most recent Form 13F regulatory filing (opens in new tab), submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 14.

If you want to know which stocks legendary investor Warren Buffett feels are worth his time and attention, look no further than the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. (And as always, remember: A number of these stocks were actually picked by portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.)

Read on as we examine each and every holding to give investors a better understanding of the entire Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.