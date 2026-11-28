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The IPO Is the Exit, Not the Entry: Why the Real Profits Happen Before the Ribbon Is Cut
Most of a company's growth happens long before its public debut, so buying into a hyped IPO usually means helping early investors cash out rather than getting in on the ground floor. Thoughtfully planned private-market investing is a much better way to help capture the potential upside.
Imagine a new restaurant opens in town with a big "Grand Opening" banner out front. You walk in feeling like you discovered something. But the owner signed the lease years ago, borrowed from the bank, brought in partners and took every bit of the risk.
The grand opening is when those early investors start getting paid back. You're not the first customer. You're the one paying the bill.
That's how I think about an IPO.
Fewer doors, and they open later
For most of my career, the stock market was the place you went to own a company while it was still growing. That has quietly changed over the years, and I don't think most investors have noticed.
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The reality is that fewer companies are going public. In 2021, there were 397 IPOs in the U.S., the high point of the past 20 years. Through late October, there have been 118. That's about 70% fewer.
You may have heard 2026 called a record year for IPOs. In dollars, it is. But two deals, SpaceX and SK hynix (SKHY), make up about $112 billion of the roughly $148 billion raised.
And the companies that do go public wait longer. In the 1980s, the typical company was eight years old when it listed. In 2024, it was 14. Those extra years are the growth years, and they're being paid for with private money.
Here is the problem in a nutshell: By the time a company rings the opening bell, much of its story has already been written, and somebody else owns that chapter.
What happens after the bell
If the IPO were the best seat in the house, you'd expect day-one buyers to do well. The track record says otherwise.
The first-day "pop" goes mostly to whoever got shares at the offering price, and that's largely big institutions. In 2025, that first-day jump averaged 29.3%. If you bought at the end of the first day, you were buying after someone else had already collected that gain.
The months that follow can be rough. Of 10 large, well-known IPOs reviewed by one advisory firm, only two were up six months after their debut. The rest ranged from down 15% to down 79%. This year's third-quarter IPO class was roughly flat from its offering price, and 39% of those deals dropped below their offer price on the very first day.
The longer view isn't much kinder. Going back to 1980, IPOs bought at the first day's close have trailed the broad market by about 20 percentage points over their first three years.
Understand, some IPOs turn into wonderful long-term holdings. But as a group, buying on the excitement of listing day has been a hard way to get ahead.
An exit window, not an entry window
So who is the IPO really for?
Companies go public for several reasons, including raising money to grow. But one of the biggest is liquidity. Founders, employees and early investors who funded the company for a decade finally get a place to sell. Venture capital and private equity funds have promised to return money to their own investors, and an IPO is one of the main ways they do it.
If you own a business, you already get this. Selling your company is your exit. Nobody plans a sale for the buyer's benefit. You plan it so you get paid for the years of risk you took. An IPO works the same way. The buyer just happens to be the public.
You can see it in how these deals are built. Insiders usually agree to a "lockup" that keeps them from selling for a period after the IPO, often around six months.
SpaceX set 180-day lockups for most pre-IPO investors and about a year for insiders. When lockups end, the selling starts. One well-known study found that when lockups expire, trading volume jumps about 40% and stays there, and the stock tends to slip.
That's not a conspiracy. It's the design. The IPO is the moment early money becomes liquid money. So when the headlines tell you to get in, ask yourself who is getting out.
How to own the earlier chapters
If the growth years of a company are in private hands, the real question is how you get a seat at that table. For a select few, it is about who you know and how much money you have to speculate. But, for most investors, the answer is through alternative investments when capital is being raised.
Private equity buys established businesses, improves them and eventually sells them, sometimes through an IPO
Specialty funds buy stakes from early investors who want to cash out before a listing
Each stage has its own mix of risk, potential reward and time commitment.
These doors aren't open to everyone. Many private offerings are limited to accredited investors, which generally means a net worth over $1 million, not counting your home, or income over $200,000 ($300,000 with a spouse or partner) in each of the last two years. Many people who meet that bar aren't aware of private markets at all.
But access alone isn't a plan. Here is how I see it, through the three ideas behind our WealthSync™ process:
Clarity: Know what your money has to do. Private investments can tie up money for five to 10 years or more. Before you commit a dollar, you need to know what you'll draw for income, what reserves you need and how much of your wealth can truly sit still. Money you might need in three years doesn't belong in a fund that pays you back in 10.
Coordination: Make it fit the whole plan. Private funds come with their own tax reporting, capital calls, risk and estate considerations. They should be sized against your liquidity needs, your income plan, your risk tolerance and what you already own. They shouldn't be bolted on because a headline made you curious.
Control: Decide where you want to own a company's story. Most investors never make this choice. They default to whatever is listed on an exchange. Owning companies earlier in their life is a deliberate decision about where in the cycle you participate, instead of letting someone else's exit become your entry.
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There is a lot to consider when you venture into the private markets. They are non-liquid investments and can be hard to sell, if not impossible. They don't easily trade on an exchange until they are listed, and in some cases that never happens.
Overall, they tend to carry higher costs, are harder to value and come with less disclosure than public stocks. The gap between strong and weak managers is wide, so who you invest with matters as much as what you invest in.
For some people, a modest allocation may make sense. For others, especially those who need access to the money, it doesn't. It depends on your situation.
That's why the adviser you work with matters. When considering alternative investments, look for someone who is familiar with these programs, has access to them and has the discipline to tell you when they aren't a fit.
There will be another big IPO, with the same headlines and the same pull to get in before it's too late. When it comes, remember the grand opening sign. The people who made the most money were there long before the ribbon was cut.
If you want to see how private markets could fit into your plan, and whether they should, visit skrobonjafinancial.com and take our online quiz.
Securities offered through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Skrobonja Wealth Management, an investment adviser registered with the state of Missouri.
This article is for general informational and educational purposes only and reflects the author's opinions as of the date of publication, which are subject to change without notice. It is not intended as individualized investment, tax or legal advice. Consult your own tax and legal professionals about your specific situation.
Alternative investments, including private equity, venture capital, growth equity and secondary funds, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. They are generally illiquid, may have limited or no secondary market, often carry higher fees and expenses, can be difficult to value, and are subject to less regulation and disclosure than publicly traded securities. They are suitable only for qualified investors who can bear these risks and do not need access to the invested money. Any such investment can be offered only through a prospectus or private placement memorandum, which should be read carefully before investing. This article is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
References to specific companies, including SpaceX, SK hynix, Arm Holdings, Airbnb, UPS and DiDi Global, are for illustrative purposes only and are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold any security.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Data from third-party sources is believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Founder & President, Skrobonja Financial Group LLC and Skrobonja Wealth Management, LLC
Brian Skrobonja is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®), as well as an author, blogger, podcaster and speaker. He is the founder and president of a St. Louis, Mo.-based wealth management firm. His goal is to help his audience discover the root of their beliefs about money and challenge them to think differently to reach their goals. Brian is the author of three books, and his Common Sense podcast was named one of the Top 10 podcasts by Forbes. In 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, Brian was awarded Best Wealth Manager. In 2021, he received Best in Business and the Future 50 in 2018 from St. Louis Small Business.