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By the time the U.S. markets closed on November 20, ANT shares had retreated to about $89, giving back much of the post-IPO gains. Now, it's trading at about $87.
Was this "peak AI"? Impossible to tell. And a few trading days cannot provide adequate data. The more important question is whether investors are confusing a revolutionary technology with an investment that can succeed at any price.
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The dot-com lesson: Being right about technology is not enough
In March 2000, the Nasdaq Composite peaked amid extraordinary optimism about the internet. By October 2002, it had fallen nearly 78%.
The internet did not fail. It transformed commerce and communication. But many investors assumed that every company connected to it would prosper, regardless of profits or valuation.
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AI today has firmer foundations. Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta (META) are established, profitable businesses with substantial resources. Anthropic has real customers and explosive revenue growth. Its IPO filing shows $33.2 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2026, vs $2.5 billion a year earlier.
Yet the same filing reports $18.8 billion in computing and infrastructure expenses and a $1.3 billion operating loss. Its IPO price implied a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion.
The question is not whether AI is useful. It is whether future profits can justify today's prices.
The 2008 lesson: Look beneath the surface
Before the global financial crisis, rising home prices concealed a web of excessive borrowing and interconnected financial obligations. When confidence cracked, those linkages magnified the damage. The S&P 500 fell about 57% from October 2007 to March 2009.
AI is not the housing bubble of 2008. Today's technology leaders generally have stronger balance sheets than the institutions at the center of that crisis. But the way AI investment is financed deserves scrutiny.
Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have collectively planned more than $700 billion in capital spending for 2026, not all of it AI-related. Some companies financing AI developers also sell them the chips and computing services they purchase. This "circular financing" can accelerate growth but can also make suppliers and customers dependent on the same optimistic assumptions.
These developments may not determine AI's long-term future, but they illustrate how fragile confidence can become.
The next catalyst could be disappointing earnings, tighter financing, slower adoption or simply a change in what investors are willing to pay.
Consider the hurdle ahead. The Economist estimates (paywall) that AI will need roughly $3 trillion in annual revenue by 2030 for the planned data center buildout to earn conventional returns.
That is equivalent to nearly 9% of today's about $35 trillion in annual worker compensation across OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. AI would not need to replace those wages directly — the comparison illustrates the extraordinary scale of revenue required.
The estimates are uncertain. But even allowing for uncertainty, that is a formidable commercial hurdle.
The bull case: What if AI is just getting started?
There are compelling reasons to believe that AI's economic impact could exceed today's expectations.
Nvidia recently reported quarterly data center revenue of $107.6 billion, up 110% from a year earlier. Anthropic's growth shows that customers are willing to pay substantial sums for AI tools. These are not merely speculative business plans.
AI could accelerate medical discoveries, improve education, increase productivity and create entirely new industries. Today's infrastructure spending could prove foundational, much as investments in electricity and the internet did in earlier generations.
But society's gains and shareholders' returns are not the same thing. Railroads transformed America, yet some railroad investors lost everything. The internet changed the world, even as the Nasdaq collapsed.
AI could continue exceeding forecasts, or investment returns could disappoint despite technological success. Both outcomes are plausible.
What should investors do?
The answer is not to predict the exact market peak. Nobody can do that reliably.
Instead, examine whether your portfolio is overly dependent on a handful of AI-related businesses, including holdings repeated across multiple funds. Consider when you will need your money and whether a substantial decline would force you to sell investments at an unfavorable time.
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Diversification, disciplined rebalancing and adequate liquidity cannot prevent losses. They can help investors stay aligned with long-term goals when expectations change.
Anthropic's IPO may one day be remembered as the peak of AI enthusiasm, an early milestone in a longer revolution or something in between.
Nobody knows which. The final straw is usually recognizable only in hindsight.
AI's potential may be extraordinary. Our ability to know precisely what investors should pay for it is not.
The goal is not to abandon the opportunity. It is to participate without allowing enthusiasm to overwhelm financial discipline.
This material is provided for educational, philosophical and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, accounting, or estate-planning advice. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Readers should seek individualized advice from qualified professionals before making financial or legal decisions. The views expressed are solely those of the author in his individual capacity and do not necessarily reflect the views of any affiliated organization.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Senior Principal and Portfolio Manager, Compak Asset Management; Adjunct Professor, University of California-Irvine
Feroz Ansari is an adjunct professor at UC Irvine and chair of the Todd and Lisa Halbrook Center for Investment and Wealth Management, a center of excellence at the Paul Merage School of Business dedicated to financial literacy. He is also a senior principal and portfolio manager at Compak Asset Management, a registered investment adviser, where he has guided clients through multiple market cycles. For more than three decades, he has helped clients and students build Total Wealth by integrating meaning, purpose and financial security through his LIVING360 framework.