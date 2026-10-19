This is the third in a series of five articles bringing you ideas from Feroz Ansari's national bestseller, The Wisdom and Wealth Solution. Feroz, CFP®, is a portfolio manager at Compak Asset Management and an adjunct professor at the University of California-Irvine. (The Wisdom and Wealth Solution is published by Kiplinger Books and is a national bestseller*.)
The most expensive investing mistakes are often not mathematical. They're mistakes of perspective.
They happen when we mistake a frightening headline for a permanent trend, confuse information with understanding or let the emotional temperature of the moment dictate decisions meant to last decades.
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Today, we're being pulled toward two equally misleading views of the future.
The first says everything is falling apart. The economy is broken, the world is increasingly dangerous, institutions are weakening, technology is destroying jobs, stocks are in a bubble and government debt is out of control.
The second says technology will solve everything. Artificial intelligence will create endless prosperity, productivity will soar, markets will always recover, progress is inevitable, and tomorrow will be better simply because yesterday was.
Both stories are incomplete.
The world is better than it feels, but it might also be more dangerous than it looks.
A valuable financial skill
Learning to hold both truths at the same time is a form of wisdom wealth and might be one of the most valuable financial skills you can develop.
In my book, The Wisdom and Wealth Solution, the second step of the LIVING360 method is "know the world." Once we begin to understand ourselves, our values, fears, habits and goals, we must understand the environment in which our lives and financial decisions will unfold.
You can't choose the best path or build a good financial life with a bad map of the world.
Human progress is real. By many measurable dimensions, we're living in one of the most fortunate periods in human history.
A child born around 1900 could expect, on average, to live about 32 years. By the early 2020s, global life expectancy had risen to roughly 73 years. The global under-five mortality rate has fallen to less than half its 2000 level.
Billions of people now have instant access to information, education and opportunity that would have been unimaginable to kings, presidents and industrialists only a generation ago.
Yet, spend enough time consuming headlines, and you could be forgiven for believing the opposite.
A crisis thousands of miles away becomes a video on your phone. A market decline becomes an emergency alert. An AI breakthrough becomes either a promise of utopia or the beginning of civilization's collapse. One bad economic statistic becomes evidence that the future has been canceled.
Your news feed vs perspective
Your news feed is information. It's not perspective, and it's certainly not wisdom.
As I write in The Wisdom and Wealth Solution: "A wider view doesn't dismiss suffering; it contextualizes it. Wisdom doesn't ignore what's wrong; it remembers what's right, too."
That wider view matters because fear can be financially and emotionally expensive.
Why do we feel worse when we have more? Consider one of today's most revealing contradictions.
American household and nonprofit net worth reached a record $195.9 trillion in the second quarter of 2026. Yet, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index stood at just 46.3 in October, about 14% lower than a year earlier and near historically depressed levels.
How can a country become wealthier on paper while its people feel less secure?
Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs recently suggested that weak economic sentiment might partly reflect a more pessimistic view of society itself. Only 23% of Americans described themselves as "very happy" in 2024, down from 31% in 2016, an eight-percentage-point decline.
If our financial wealth grows while our confidence, trust and happiness decline, perhaps the missing asset is not entirely financial. Part of it might be Wisdom Wealth.
Wisdom wealth is not blind optimism. It's the ability to see reality in context, to distinguish an event from a trend, fear from probability and information from understanding.
Progress is not guaranteed
Humanity's extraordinary progress doesn't mean improvement will continue automatically.
In many parts of the world, economic growth has slowed. That matters because people don't judge their lives only by what they have. They also judge them by whether life seems to be getting better.
The future contains genuine risks. Government debt is rising across many developed economies. Geopolitical tensions remain significant. Technology is advancing faster than many institutions can safely adapt.
Perhaps nothing captures our uncertainty better than artificial intelligence.
AI might be the ultimate test of perspective
At one extreme are visions of AI abundance: extraordinary productivity, lower costs, new industries, greater convenience, more personal time and machines that expand human capabilities.
At the other are warnings of mass unemployment, greater inequality, weakened critical thinking and increasingly autonomous systems escaping effective human control.
The loudest voices are often at the extremes.
You don't have to believe AI will destroy humanity to recognize that it could transform work more quickly than many people expect.
The International Monetary Fund estimates that AI could affect almost 40% of jobs worldwide and roughly 60% of jobs in advanced economies.
"Affect" does not mean all those jobs disappear. Some will. Many will change. Others might become much more productive. Entirely new roles will emerge.
That's not a reason for panic. It's a reason to prepare.
Help your children prepare, not for one permanent job title, but for a lifetime of learning, adaptation and reinvention.
Use your cognitive telescope
In my book, I suggest a practice I call using a cognitive telescope.
When a frightening headline appears on your screen, zoom out before you react.
Ask five questions:
- Is this an event or evidence of a long-term trend?
- How likely is the risk, and how severe would the consequences be?
- What assumptions am I making because of my concrete box, even though the world might have changed?
- What opportunities might exist on the other side of this change?
- What, if anything, should I do differently today?
A war deserves attention. It doesn't automatically justify abandoning the long-term asset allocation in your 20-year retirement plan.
Human progress has been extraordinary. It doesn't mean progress is inevitable.
Wisdom resides in the space between complacency and panic.
Knowing yourself helps you determine what matters and why. Knowing the world helps you understand the environment in which you must pursue it.
Financial wealth gives you resources. Wisdom wealth helps you interpret reality and decide how to use them.
Together, they create what I call total wealth.
The next time a headline tells you that everything is collapsing, or that some new technology is about to solve everything, pause.
Zoom out. Look backward before looking forward. Separate the signal from the noise, probability from fear and opportunity from hype.
That is what your cognitive telescope is designed to do.
Learning to see the world more clearly might be one of the most important Wisdom Wealth assets.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.