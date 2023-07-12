Adoption Of Speedy 5G Services Is Growing: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
The use of mobile video apps, such as TikTok and YouTube, is driving the adoption of 5G around the world.
Consumers rely on their phones for fast internet access, and they're increasingly turning to 5G to stream on their favorite apps without interruption. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Adoption of 5G service is going strong, despite declining smartphone sales this year. 5G brings faster speeds, improved coverage and other advances. India is the fastest-growing 5G market, according to telecom provider Ericsson, with hefty infrastructure investment. Meanwhile, North America leads in adoption: 41% of mobile subscriptions are 5G. That stands to surge to more than 90% in 2028. Global 5G subscriptions will hit 4.6 billion by 2028, making up half of the market.
What are people doing with faster mobile networks? Watching online videos — with YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, the biggest sources of data usage, per Ericsson.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
One fast-growing 5G market: Fixed internet service to a business or home. The U.S. leads the way, but it’s getting bigger globally. Customers plug in an antenna that receives 5G signals and the device provides fast internet at the premises. There are 100 million of these connections today. They will grow to 300 million by 2028.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- Consumers Won't Cut Mobile, Internet Spending, Despite Inflation: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- 7 5G Stocks With More Catalysts Than 5G
- 8 Best Wireless Phone Plans for Every Type of User
- Turn Your Smart Phone Into a Wireless Hotspot
- Choose a Cheaper Wireless Plan
- Extending Broadband to More Americans
- 10 Ways to Save On Your Cell Phone Plan
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
Consumer Credit Growth Slows as Lending Standards Tighten: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumer credit growth is slowing due to high interest rates and banks implementing tighter lending terms on credit cards.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Who Gets Royalties for AI-Created Music? Congress to Review: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts As AI continues to grow, artists want Congress to reconsider the Music Modernization Act and royalties for AI-created music.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Consumer Credit Growth Slows as Lending Standards Tighten: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumer credit growth is slowing due to high interest rates and banks implementing tighter lending terms on credit cards.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Who Gets Royalties for AI-Created Music? Congress to Review: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts As AI continues to grow, artists want Congress to reconsider the Music Modernization Act and royalties for AI-created music.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Americans Are Exhausted by Tip Culture: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts As prompts for gratuities pop up everywhere, adults in the U.S. report tip fatigue, and a majority of Americans have a negative view of the practice.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
SEC Sues 2 Major Crypto Exchanges, Attempts to Regulate the Industry: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Financial regulators, like the SEC, want to crack down on the growing crypto industry with a set of checks and balances.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
A Recession Still Looms, But Likely Not Until 2024: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Rising interest rates haven’t slowed consumer spending enough to bring the economy into a recession so far, but it could still be on the horizon.
By David Payne • Published
-
Pickleball Injuries Are to Blame for Surging Health Care Costs: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Insurers have reported higher demand than expected for health care related to pickleball injuries. It could cost the U.S. up to $500 million in 2023 alone.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Biden Administration Considering Raft of Changes to Labor Rules: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The Department of Labor is planning new regulations on OSHA reporting, contract worker classification and possibly a new overtime salary minimum.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Medicare Telehealth Coverage Will Likely Be Extended By Congress: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts COVID-era exceptions for telehealth coverage under Medicare are set to expire in 2024, but a bipartisan coalition in Congress appears likely to expand the benefit.
By Sean Lengell • Published