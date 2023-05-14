Consumers Won't Cut Mobile, Internet Spending, Despite Inflation: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
A recent survey shows consumers are wedded to their mobile and home internet services, despite rising costs.
The pace of innovation in the telecommunications industry knows no bounds
You will get updates first if you subscribe, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Recent news from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC (opens in new tab)) has some interesting updates including a rule to clear the airwaves for a variety of innovative technologies, ranging from mobile radar alerts to warn drivers of children left in dangerously hot cars to mobile airwaves that can detect hand gestures and breathing. It will be easier for companies to roll out wireless tech for drones, virtual reality, radar and more.
There's a win for the space industry as the FCC decides to preserve airwaves for current and future satellite services. Television provider DISH (opens in new tab)will be dealt a loss, since it has been pushing to authorize the operation of a mobile terrestrial service on the airwaves.
The FCC says it will continue to look into expanded uses, however. The expansion of call-blocking requirements could help a bit, though don’t expect a miracle in the ongoing plague of unwanted and scam calls. The FCC is extending certain call-blocking rules to more voice service providers in the chain of phone calls. The agency continues to wrestle with new ways to fight scam robocalls.
Household mobile and internet spending is unlikely to fall
One industry that’s built to withstand inflation and even a recession: Telecoms. Consumers aren’t about to downgrade their home or mobile plans anytime soon, according to a new survey by market research firm Recon Analytics (opens in new tab).
The February survey asked about 7,000 people where they planned to cut spending in the next six months. Respondents said they’d cut back on electricity, heating and car payments before home internet or mobile service.
Only 8% planned to cut back on mobile service or on home internet spending. The top choices for spending cuts: Dining out (50%), clothing/shoes (39%), streaming media (19%), cable TV (16%) and gasoline (14%).
For the tiny portion of telecom customers who are planning to cut back, many of them will switch to a new provider with a lower-priced, similar plan, according to Recon Analytics. Home internet and mobile service are sticky services, with most consumers reluctant to switch because of the hassle of changing providers.
This forecast first appeared in the The Kiplinger Letter.
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
Courts to Rule on Agency Powers: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The scope of agency power is under the spotlight in cases in the Supreme and Federal Courts: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Letter Editors • Published
Deeper Regional Banking Crisis Unlikely after Triple Failure: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deeper Regional Banking Crisis Unlikely after Triple Failure: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
Spending Cuts Could Trigger Deeper Slowdown: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Spending Cuts Could Trigger Deeper Slowdown: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By David Payne • Published
Travel Demand and Delays to Soar, So Plan Ahead: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Travel Demand and Delays to Soar, So Plan Ahead: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Sean Lengell • Published
SpaceX in Good Shape Despite Test Flight: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts SpaceX in good shape despite test flight concerns: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts.
By John Miley • Published
Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Medicare drug price negotiations: Early signs have emerged of how these key talks will be handled.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
Virgin Orbit Failure Casts Cloud Over Space Voyages: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Virgin Orbit failure casts a cloud over space voyages but SpaceX could fill the void.
By Letter Editors • Published
TikTok Ban Winners and Social Media Changes: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts TikTok Ban winners, LinkedIn changes: Kiplinger's analysis of the massive social media cross-platform shake-ups.
By Letter Editors • Published