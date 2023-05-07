Deep-Sea Mining Applications to Start in Summer: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Mining is the extraction of materials from the earth. While sometimes controversial, it plays a huge part in the economy as it affects the supply of raw materials which power industries.

To help you understand this sector, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will update you on major developments (Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter or get a free issue). Here is our latest mining forecast…

While international regulators are still putting various rules in place, they will likely start accepting deep-sea mining applications this summer.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The UN-affiliated International Seabed Authority (opens in new tab) (ISA) won’t finish its mining code by July 9, the deadline that was set after the island nation Nauru triggered a provision in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (opens in new tab).

To keep the process moving, ISA will instead start hearing bids from companies interested in mining the seabed. Less clear is when mining will actually start, likely not until next year at the earliest, but other obstacles could push the start date back even further.

Cost of deep-sea mining is still high

Raising the necessary capital will also be a challenge for miners who are working out the kinks, such as the Metals Company (opens in new tab) (TMC (opens in new tab)). The Canadian firm has estimated that a full-fledged mining operation with a processing facility would cost $10.6 billion to launch, a sum that might be prohibitively expensive.

The seabed contains more valuable minerals than all continents combined, including abundant deposits of copper, nickel, manganese and cobalt.

Clean-energy mining

All have key clean-energy applications, most notably batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Notably, the U.S. will not have a dog in the fight for deep-sea minerals.

Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)), which long maintained an interest in deep-sea mining via foreign subsidiary UK Seabed Resources, has already exited the business.

American companies cannot directly apply for deep-sea mining permits, since the Senate has not yet ratified the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This forecast first appeared in the Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1925 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to the Kiplinger Letter here.