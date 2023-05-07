Deep-Sea Mining Applications to Start in Summer: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
However, it is still unclear when deep-sea mining will actually begin.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Mining is the extraction of materials from the earth. While sometimes controversial, it plays a huge part in the economy as it affects the supply of raw materials which power industries.
To help you understand this sector, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will update you on major developments (Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter or get a free issue). Here is our latest mining forecast…
While international regulators are still putting various rules in place, they will likely start accepting deep-sea mining applications this summer.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The UN-affiliated International Seabed Authority (opens in new tab) (ISA) won’t finish its mining code by July 9, the deadline that was set after the island nation Nauru triggered a provision in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (opens in new tab).
To keep the process moving, ISA will instead start hearing bids from companies interested in mining the seabed. Less clear is when mining will actually start, likely not until next year at the earliest, but other obstacles could push the start date back even further.
Cost of deep-sea mining is still high
Raising the necessary capital will also be a challenge for miners who are working out the kinks, such as the Metals Company (opens in new tab) (TMC (opens in new tab)). The Canadian firm has estimated that a full-fledged mining operation with a processing facility would cost $10.6 billion to launch, a sum that might be prohibitively expensive.
The seabed contains more valuable minerals than all continents combined, including abundant deposits of copper, nickel, manganese and cobalt.
Clean-energy mining
All have key clean-energy applications, most notably batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Notably, the U.S. will not have a dog in the fight for deep-sea minerals.
Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)), which long maintained an interest in deep-sea mining via foreign subsidiary UK Seabed Resources, has already exited the business.
American companies cannot directly apply for deep-sea mining permits, since the Senate has not yet ratified the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
This forecast first appeared in the Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1925 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to the Kiplinger Letter here.
Related content
- EV Tax Credit: Rule Changes Income Limits, What You Need to Know
- Top 10 Electric Cars in the U.S. — Most Popular EVs
- 9 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Green Energy Stocks
-
-
Shortage of electrical engineers to power labor market growth: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A lack of skilled graduates and funding are contributing to the shortage.
By David Payne • Published
-
Is Google’s Passkey the Secret to Keeping Your Bank Account Safe?
Is Google’s Passkey Service the Secret to Keeping Your Bank Account Safe?
By Tom Higgins • Published
-
Shortage of electrical engineers to power labor market growth: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A lack of skilled graduates and funding are contributing to the shortage.
By David Payne • Published
-
The EV Revolution: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger keeps you abreast of the latest developments in the auto sector
By Jim Patterson • Published
-
AI Regulation is Looming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Find out what Washington and regulators have planned for artificial intelligence.
By John Miley • Published
-
The World’s Busiest Airports: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Find out how U.S. airports are faring and the outlook post-COVID-19
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Kiplinger's Retail Outlook: Consumers Are Still Resilient
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger's Retail Outlook: Sales this year are likely to be mostly stable, even as the economy slows.
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Surprise OPEC Move Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Surprise OPEC Move Sends Oil Prices Soaring
By Jim Patterson • Last updated
-
Kiplinger’s Interest Rates Outlook: The Fed May Be Done Hiking Short Rates
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger’s Interest Rates Outlook: The Fed May Be Done Hiking Short Rates
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger's GDP Outlook: The Economy is Slowing Again
Economic Forecasts There’s a 50% chance of a recession in the second half of 2023.
By David Payne • Last updated