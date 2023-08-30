U.S. Dividend Growth Decelerated Once Again in Q2
American companies continued to slow their rates of dividend growth after a period of remarkable resilience during the pandemic.
U.S. dividend growth continued its "steady deceleration" during the April through June period to mark a sixth consecutive quarter of slower dividend increases, according to a study by the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.
Although the latest data might sound somewhat alarming, note that difficult comparisons against prior-year periods of unusually robust growth are partly to blame for the deceleration in dividend increases. While many of their global counterparts were enacting steep dividend cuts during the pandemic, U.S. companies managed to grow their payouts with "exceptional resilience," writes Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson Investors.
On a headline basis, second-quarter U.S. dividend growth rose 2.6% year-over-year to $148 billion. Excluding lower one-off special dividends, the underlying growth rate came to 4.6% in Q2. While investors certainly would have preferred to see stronger year-over-year dividend growth, the figures still represent a "creditable increase," Janus Henderson reports.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Notably, 98% of U.S. companies in our index either raised payouts or held them steady, well above the global average," Lofthouse says.
On a global basis, dividends rose 4.9% to a record $568.1 billion in Q2, per Janus Henderson. Underlying growth, which adjusts for lower one-off special dividends and other minor factors, came to 6.3%.
Healthcare leads U.S. dividend growth
Looking at the U.S., companies in the healthcare sector were the biggest contributors to second-quarter dividend growth, led by Eli Lilly (LLY) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). UNH happens to be Wall Street's top-rated name among all 30 Dow Jones stocks.
U.S. real estate companies also helped boost domestic dividend growth, with logistics property specialist Prologis (PLD) being the sector standout. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are especially valued by equity income investors for their typically generous disbursements.
Pulling in the other direction on U.S. dividend growth were Intel (INTC) and Blackstone (BX), both of which cut their dividends in bids to preserve or redirect cash. Intel, a member of the Dow, may have returned to profitability in Q2, but this blue chip stock has been a poor investment over the past 20 years.
Although economic growth around the world is moderating amid higher interest rates, Janus Henderson expects dividend growth to continue in 2023.
"One of the reassuring features of dividend income is that it is typically much less volatile than earnings," Lofthouse adds. "Payouts lagged behind profit growth last year and so can therefore exceed it this year."
For all of 2023, Janus Henderson forecasts global dividends to increase 5.2% on a headline basis to $1.64 billion. Underlying growth is expected to hit 5.0% vs 2022.
While accelerating dividend increases would be the preferable state of affairs, the data remain indisputably good news for buy-and-hold dividend growth investors. Shares in companies that raise their payouts like clockwork decade after decade can produce superior total returns (price change plus dividends) over the long run, even if they sport apparently ho-hum yields to begin with.
Fears of an economic slowdown or outright recession are likely to keep a lid on the rate of dividend growth for the foreseeable future. Be that as it may, loads of stocks can be counted on to hike their dividends regardless of economic conditions. Investors looking to add such names to their portfolios will find plenty of candidates among the best dividend stocks for dependable dividend growth.
Related Content
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Nervous About Retirement? Ask Yourself These Five Questions
Looking back at what you’ve accomplished and even doing a little daydreaming can help you figure out who you want to be in your golden years.
By Frank J. Legan Published
-
Financial Planning in an Age of Increasing Longevity
We’re living longer, which means we’ll spend more years in retirement than we do now. Maintaining our standard of living will require some financial planning adjustments.
By Josh Sailar, CFP®, CPFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Eke Out Win Ahead of Busy Week
The major indexes held on for a win Monday as investors look ahead to Apple earnings and the July jobs report.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally Hard After Upbeat Inflation Data, Intel Earnings
The major market indexes finished the week on a high note, boosted by strong earnings from blue chip stock Intel.
By Karee Venema Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Intel Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Intel Intel stock has been a huge disappointment for long-term investors.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
What Is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones index is made up of 30 large-cap stocks and is used to measure the performance of the equity market.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Outperforms After Blowout UnitedHealth Earnings
The major market indexes failed to make big moves despite a solid start to second-quarter earnings season.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Spotlight on Jensen Global Quality Growth Fund
The ability to invest overseas is a plus in today's market, and this global growth fund is one of the best ways to do it.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Where to Invest for the Rest of 2023
Our roadmap can help market participants see where to invest in a directionless market.
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing After Fed Signals More Rate Hikes
The Fed stood pat on interest rates this time around but the central bank's hawkish outlook made for a volatile afternoon.
By Karee Venema Published