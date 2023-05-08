TikTok Ban Winners and Social Media Changes: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Our analysis of the massive social media cross-platform shake-ups.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and LinkedIn are huge parts of our lives, but they are huge businesses in their own right that play a big part in the economy. Our highly knowledgeable Kiplinger Letter team will update you on all the important developments in this market (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). Here’s the latest forecast…
One way to identify the biggest winners from a potential TikTok ban (opens in new tab) is to look at other platforms popular with TikTok users.
Instagram is the most popular, with 73% of TikTok’s U.S. users also using Meta’s (META (opens in new tab)) widely popular photo-sharing app, according to December 2022 data from eMarketer (opens in new tab).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Meta-owned Facebook comes in second, with 64%, followed by Pinterest (55%), Snapchat (53%) and LinkedIn (42%). Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat come closest to replicating TikTok’s short, viral video posts. Alphabet’s (GOOGL (opens in new tab)) YouTube also has very similar short videos. In fact, many TikTok videos are shared on other social media sites, showing the power of the China-owned app.
Though TikTok users would be irked by a U.S. ban or other crackdown, there are plenty of alternatives that would snap up consumers’ time. Ad dollars would likely follow, as would many popular creators who post videos.
LinkedIn changes: good news for employers
Hiring managers will benefit from LinkedIn’s new free verification process. It should make it easier to vet candidates because both a user’s identity and current place of employment will be authenticated via a government-issued ID and a work email address.
The experiment is powered by tech from Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab)), LinkedIn’s parent company, to ensure profiles are genuine and to fend off scams and identify fraud. Boosting trust and security on the 900 million-user website will push other social networks to follow suit.
Facebook’s verification tool
Meta-owned Facebook has a similar tool that runs $12 per month for users to verify their identity and get additional features.
Meanwhile, Twitter’s changes to its "blue tick" verification system are drawing criticism, as the company overhauls the old method of authentication and pushes paid versions. It may get harder to distinguish who is genuinely authenticated and trustworthy, a potential problem for local governments and others that use Twitter to communicate.
This forecast first appeared in the The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1925, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.
Read more
- Mystery Shopping Scam hits LinkedIn
- Can You Trust TikTok's Advice?
- Meta Warns of ChatGPT Scams on Facebook and Instagram
- Snap IPO: The Next Facebook or Another Twitter?
-
-
Virgin Orbit Failure Casts Cloud Over Space Voyages: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Virgin Orbit failure casts a cloud over space voyages but SpaceX could fill the void.
By Letter Editors • Published
-
TurboTax Settlement Checks Headed to 4.4 Million Customers
Millions of Intuit TurboTax users will begin receiving settlement checks in the mail this week. Here's what you need to know.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
Virgin Orbit Failure Casts Cloud Over Space Voyages: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Virgin Orbit failure casts a cloud over space voyages but SpaceX could fill the void.
By Letter Editors • Published
-
Debt Ceiling Compromise Likely to Avert a Default: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Debt Ceiling Compromise Likely to Avert a Default: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
China to Benefit from U.S. Semiconductor Export Controls: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Washington wants to limit the use of more advanced tech overseas, which could fuel Beijing’s lower-tech sector
By Andrew Tanzer • Published
-
Food Prices Fell in March But Are Still Way Up Year-on-Year: Kiplinger Economic Forecast
Economic Forecasts The cost of food remains elevated but there is finally some good news for households.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Canada’s Economic Slowdown Could Be Good for the U.S.: Kiplinger's Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Canada’s Economic Slowdown Could Be Good for the U.S.: Kiplinger's Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Deep-Sea Mining Applications to Start in Summer: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deep-sea mining applications are due to start in the summer, but it's unclear when mining will actually begin.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Shortage of electrical engineers to power labor market growth: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A lack of skilled graduates and funding are contributing to the shortage.
By David Payne • Published
-
The EV Revolution: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger keeps you abreast of the latest developments in the auto sector
By Jim Patterson • Published