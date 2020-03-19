22 Retailers With Store Closures or Reduced Hours Due to the Coronavirus

In an effort to help keep customers and workers safe, these retailers have opted to either shut their doors or scale back operations.

In response to supply-chain breakdowns and in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus among staff and customers, stores are opting to either temporarily close their doors (and even cease online operations as well), drastically scale back their hours of operation or designate specific times when only high-risk consumers (such as seniors) can shop in-store.

SEE ALSO: 10 Products in Short Supply Due to the Coronavirus

We've compiled a list of popular brick-and-mortar U.S. retailers that are scaling back or shutting down operations. Most of their e-commerce sites and mobile apps are still up and running. Take a look.

Sponsored Content

American Eagle Outfitters: Store locations are closed through at least March 28.



Apple: All retail stores are closed until further notice.



Columbia Sportswear: Store locations are closed through at least March 27.



Dick's Sporting Goods: Store hours have temporarily changed at all Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream locations effective March 17: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dollar General: The first hour of each shopping day will be designated exclusively for senior shoppers. Also, store locations will be amending their operating hours effective March 17. This includes closing one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock shelves. Check with your local store location for specific details.



Foot Locker: Stores are closed through at least March 31.



H&M: All store locations are closed through at least April 1.



IKEA: All store locations and the IKEA Planning Studio in New York City are closed until further notice.



J. Crew: J.Crew and J.Crew Factory stores are closed through at least March 28.



Kohl's: Most stores now operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.



Land's End: Stores are closed through at least March 29.



Lululemon: Stores are closed through at least March 27.



Macy's: All Macy's, Bloomingdale's, bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdale's the Outlet and Market by Macy's store locations are closed through at least March 31.



Neiman Marcus: All Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call stores are closed through at least March 31.



New Balance: Stores are closed through at least March 27.



Nike: Retail locations are closed through at least March 27.



Nordstrom: All stores are closed through at least March 31.



Patagonia: All brick-and-mortar and e-commerce operations are closed until further notice. The company promises another update on March 23.



Ralph Lauren: Stores are closed through at least April 1.



REI: All store locations are closed through at least March 27.



Target: All stores close at 9 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning and restocking. Every Wednesday, the first hour of normal store hours is available exclusively for vulnerable customers, including senior shoppers or those with underlying health concerns.



Urban Outfitters: Stores are closed through at least March 28.